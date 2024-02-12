Here's how to deactivate or permanently delete your Facebook account

If you've come to decision to remove yourself from social media, either temporarily or permanently, finding out how to do so isn't always straightforward.

Facebook is perhaps the most popular social media site on the planet and resisting the urge to scroll can prove difficult, despite its fair share of scandals.

So whether it's for your own mental health or another reason such as data concerns, here is what you need to know about deactivating or permanently deleting your Facebook account.

How to delete your Facebook account

Deleting your Facebook account, however, isn't nearly as easy. You will be unable to reactivate your account, any images, posts or videos will be deleted and inaccessible.

If you have signed up to any apps - such as Spotify or Pinterest - with Facebook you will be unable to use your login for them and as such may need to contact the services to recover them.

A step-by-step guide to deleting Facebook accounts:

Select your profile image in the top right corner of Facebook, then select Settings & Privacy followed by Settings. If you are on mobile, locate your profile image on the bottom toolbar, then select the Settings icon. From there navigate to the Meta Accounts Centre which will appear on the top left of your screen on a desktop and directly under Settings & Privacy on mobile. When in the Accounts Centre there will be a Personal details tab. Click on this, then select Account ownership and control. From there, you can then choose Delete account. There will be several options which then pop up, asking why you're deleting your account and the offer of an archive of your Facebook activity to be generated before you confirm your account deletion. As with deactivating your account just follow the instructions provided. For 30 days, users are able to cancel their account deletion by logging in to the deleted account. After 30 days, users will no longer be able to retrieve their accounts.

How to deactivate your Facebook account

Deactivating Facebook is a fairly straightforward process which allows you to temporarily stop all activity on your account with the option to later reactivate it. Your account will no longer be visible in the search or timeline of Facebook, but you will still be able to use Messenger.

A step by step guide to deactivating your Facebook account:

Select your profile image in the top right corner of Facebook, then select Settings & Privacy followed by Settings. If you are on mobile, locate your profile image on the bottom toolbar, then select the Settings icon. From there navigate to the Meta Accounts Centre which will appear on the top left of your screen on a desktop and directly under Settings & Privacy on mobile. When in the Accounts Centre there will be a Personal details tab. Click on this, then select Account ownership and control. From there, you can then choose Deactivate account. Follow the instructions provided, which may offer to reactive the account automatically once several days have passed, and your account will be deactivated, but ready for you to return.