Scotsman Obituaries: George Allan, head teacher and classicist with a talent for rugby

George Allan was a man of many accomplishments

George Allan was an eminent classicist, headmaster and educationalist who was also a successful top level rugby player. He was held in the highest regard by many for his exceptional personal qualities of decency, empathy, integrity and approachability, and his mantra of prioritising the interests of others ahead of his own.

Principal teacher of classics at his alma mater, Daniel Stewart’s College – now Stewart’s Melville – he thereafter moved to Aberdeen to become Deputy Head of Robert Gordon’s College, then Headmaster, a post held for 18 years. On his retiral the school magazine said: “His will be seen as a historic headmastership,“ in appreciation of his tenure’s achievements.

His reputation in educational circles was reflected in his appointment as Secretary and then Chair of Headmasters Conference Scotland and he later held Governorships at prestigious English establishments Welbeck College and Longridge Towers, as well as The Edinburgh Academy. In 1973 George was also honoured with a Schoolmaster’s Fellowship at Corpus Christi College, Cambridge, for a sabbatical term to pursue classics studies.

On the rugby field he represented Stewart’s FPs as a hooker, then a very specialised position requiring its own skill set. He played occasionally in the Unofficial Scottish Championship-winning side of 1958 before making the position his own and going on to play several times for Edinburgh District, the Co Optimists and in a Scotland trial match, while also excelling as a ‘7 a side’ player.

George Alexander Allan was born to William, an inspector with the North British and Mercantile Insurance Company, and Janet. He was brought up in Edinburgh’s Comely Bank area and in 1940 began attending Daniel Stewart’s College, where his love of classics developed.

He enjoyed much academic and sporting success, becoming School Captain and a noted member of the 1st XV alongside future internationalists Gregor Sharp and John Douglas. He was also Proxime Accessit to the Dux, a Flight Sergeant in the RAF section of the CCF, collected many academic prizes and won a Bursary and Flying Scholarship to Edinburgh University, where he started studying classics in 1953. By then George had become deeply interested in, and a great admirer of, Roman and Greek societies and cultures, things that would remain lifelong passions.

At university he won several class medals, scholarships and bursaries before graduating with a First Class Honours degree in 1957.

Not all George’s time was confined to the classroom – he played a full part in the University Air Squadron, gaining a civil Pilot’s Licence after 160 hours solo flying and representing the Squadron in the UK-wide Hack Trophy university competition. He also played rugby for the University Wednesday Club.

He then enrolled at Moray House College for teacher training, after which he taught classics at Glasgow Academy from 1958-1960, when he happily accepted the same post at Daniel Stewart’s under much respected mentor Charles Stewart, whom he succeeded as Principal Teacher in 1963, aged 27.

Dealing with such responsibility at a relatively early age stood George in good stead for his future educational career as he also became involved in wider school activities, including a leading role in the RAF section of the CCF, coaching pupils at rugby, becoming a Housemaster and leading educational trips to Italy.

While his own rugby career was brought to an end somewhat prematurely through injury, he did enjoy several seasons at the top level and after representing the Blues n a Scotland trial match in 1963 in a win against the Whites, was disappointed not to be capped. Another highlight was being part of the Stewart’s 7s team which in 1959 won the Murrayfield, Hawick and Jedforest tournaments.

In 1973 George was appointed Deputy Headmaster at Robert Gordon’s before becoming Headmaster from 1978-1996, when retirement aged 60 was mandatory. During that period he oversaw many important changes reflecting his appreciation of the value of tradition alongside the need to combine that with a progressive outlook to embrace change. He considered successful education a partnership between pupils, staff and parents and enjoyed good and lasting relationships with many pupils.

Although George modestly ascribed much of his success to “good luck” in an article following retirement, there is no doubt that his drive, foresight and progressive values accounted for much of it.

He contributed significantly to changes while Headmaster, including bringing an end to corporal punishment, the introduction of co-education, the acquisition of new playing fields and school buildings, the establishment of a Parents’ Association, a wider range of subjects and extra curricular activities, investment in computer studies facilities and a constantly improving academic performance.

In 1958 he and Anne Veevers, a nurse originally from Newtonmore, met socially in Edinburgh, where they married on 1 September 1962 at St. John’s Church in the capital’s West End. They enjoyed a long and happy marriage during which they had sons Victor and Timothy. The “Gordonian” magazine, while describing George as “kind, considerate and humane”, noted that “his partnership with Anne was one from which the College benefited” thanks to her involvement in school activities.

On retirement the couple moved to Kelso from where they enjoyed extensive travel trips throughout Europe, Africa, North America and Australasia.

When not travelling, George volunteered with Reading for the Blind, spent a lot of time in his garden, enjoyed reading, music and following rugby, having overcome serious injuries sustained in an accident.

George Allan is survived by his wife, sons and grandchildren Charlotte-Rose, Marcus, Catherine and Rebecca.

