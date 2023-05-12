All Sections
Six fledgling Aberdeen businesses have been awarded a share of £30,000 of equity-free funding as part of Robert Gordon University’s start-up accelerator initiative

By Scott Reid
Published 12th May 2023, 09:09 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 09:09 BST
Now in its fifth year, the entrepreneurial programme has supported more than 120 businesses across the region that have gone on to create employment and contribute “significant economic and social impact” in the North-east area, and beyond. The university’s showcase event offered the final 16 entrepreneurial teams an opportunity to exhibit their ventures before eight selected finalists took to the stage to pitch in front of three judges.

Success stories on the night included Codelion, winner of the innovation impact award, and Members Guest, which claimed the community impact award. Both early-stage businesses secured £8,000 of equity-free prize money.

Donella Beaton, vice principal for economic development at RGU, said: “The showcase is always a special event and it’s particularly exciting to judge at and see first-hand how inspiring and inventive the participants are. The fact they’re all students or recent graduates at RGU made it all the more pleasing. At the university we are successfully developing a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation and this thriving programme, like many others delivered by RGU, is central to our strategic aim to contribute significantly towards Scotland’s economic and social regeneration.”

The latest cohort of the programme, funded by the Wood Foundation, was open to RGU students and recent graduates and attracted more than 120 applications all vying for five months of business training and support, as well as access to seed funding and expert mentorship.

Six new Aberdeen businesses have been awarded a share of £30,000 of equity-free funding at the latest Robert Gordon University (RGU) start-up accelerator showcase. Picture: Martin Parker PhotographySix new Aberdeen businesses have been awarded a share of £30,000 of equity-free funding at the latest Robert Gordon University (RGU) start-up accelerator showcase. Picture: Martin Parker Photography
Six new Aberdeen businesses have been awarded a share of £30,000 of equity-free funding at the latest Robert Gordon University (RGU) start-up accelerator showcase. Picture: Martin Parker Photography
