You can now stay in Shrek's Swamp in the Scottish Highlands with this Airbnb

Unlike in the film, those looking to stay in Shrek’s home won't be told “get out of my swamp".

Shrek is a cultural phenomenon and lucky fans have the opportunity to stay overnight in his home on Airbnb.

Hosted by “Donkey”, with the support of Highland Council, those who have a strong passion for DreamWorks’ iconic character will be thrilled by the opportunity to take a trip and stay in the ogre’s humble abode.

And as Shrek says it’s “always better out than in”, so the rustic, mossy home is the perfect place to escape from it all – especially as there’s no WiFi.

Yes, you can stay in Shrek’s Swamp thanks to Airbnb

Thanks to Airbnb – and Donkey swamp-sitting for Shrek – guests can get away from it all and experience life as an ogre would.

Tucked in the Scottish Highlands the location masterfully recreates Shrek’s home as it appears in the films including the signs scattered on the grounds.

The "Beware Ogre" sign at Shrek's Swamp. Image: Alix McIntosh/Airbnb

For two nights, guests can relax and stargaze courtesy of Donkey’s hospitality, with the animal even providing waffles in the morning.

Attempting to entice guests, he said: “Shrek’s Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests.

“You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.”

Thanks to Donkey's Swamp Sitting you can now stay in Shrek's home in the Scottish Highlands. Image: Alix McIntosh/Airbnb

You won’t even have to shelter runaway fairytale creatures or scare off the Duloc knights!

What are the amenities?

You’ll find all the luxuries an ogre could ask for, staying here including earwax candles and the ultimate privacy of Shrek’s outhouse – no need to horrify your fellow travellers as you’ll be 20 metres away from the main home.

You can enjoy Shrek's... luxurious outhouse, 20 metres from the main living area. Image: Alix McIntosh/Airbnb

How much does it cost?

For the low, low price of £0 visitors can enjoy this once in a lifetime experience for free.

Airbnb will instead make a one-time donation to the HopScotch Children’s Charity, which provides some of Scotland’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged children with respite breaks through nurturing and dynamic holiday trips.

Inside the main living area. Image: Alix McIntosh/Airbnb

Where is Shrek’s Swamp?

Shrek’s Swamp can be found tucked away in the Scottish Highlands, on lands owned and operated by Ardverikie Estate. Going by the map provided on Airbnb’s website it looks like visitors will be staying somewhere in the Newtonmore area of the Highlands.

Ardverikie Estate has previously been used in the filming of The Crown and other projects.

How to book

Shrek (or even Donkey) enthusiasts can book Shrek’s Swamp from October 13th at 6pm.