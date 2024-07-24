Scotsman Obituaries: Donald Scott, Scottish rugby internationalist and PE teacher

Donald Watson celebrates his 96th birthday earlier this year

Donald Scott, rugby internationalist and teacher. Born: 15 April 1928 in Langholm. Died: 22 June 2024 in Edinburgh, aged 96

Donald Scott was one of Scotland’s oldest surviving rugby internationalists, with the distinction of having played in the oldest international when making his debut in February 1950 against Ireland. A stylish threequarter who tackled well and had a classic sidestep, “he could be positively brilliant on his day,” according to one article and was also a gifted ‘7’s’ player. In total he won ten caps playing out of Langholm, London Scottish and Watsonians, which included the infamous 44-0 defeat by South Africa.

In the wake of that he recalled how he and his teammates ruefully considered “emigrating or changing names”! A measure of redemption followed for Donald, however, as he was the only one of the backs selected for the next international. Although half his caps were as a winger and half as a centre, he was better recognised as a centre. He won his final cap against France in January 1953 but given the erratic selectorial policies of the time he was probably unfortunate not to earn more.

In 1951 he also played against South Africa for the South of Scotland and for Combined Services, while in 1953 he represented a combined Edinburgh and Glasgow side against New Zealand. Other representative highlights included appearances for the Barbarians, the British Army, Edinburgh District and the Co Optimists, while at club level he also played for Jordanhill College and Edinburgh Borderers.

A highly regarded Physical Education teacher, Donald initially taught at Langholm Academy before joining George Watson’s College in March 1952, becoming Head of Department in 1972 and staying until retirement in the late 1980s. As coach of the school 1st XV for 34 years, several future internationalists were nurtured by him, including a complete international back division featuring British Lions Gavin and Scott Hastings.

Donald Macdonald Scott was born and brought up in Langholm, Dumfries and Galloway, with brothers Charles and John. Their parents were Charles, an engineer, and Catherine, a nurse. Donald initially attended local primary school before Langholm Academy, which he left aged 14½ to continue his education at Dumfries Academy, where he boarded. With opportunities for rugby limited, he played football, becoming captain of the 1st XI while fitting in rugby during holidays at home.

A naturally talented ball player, he soon began playing for Langholm 1st XV as he juggled PE studies at Jordanhill College with Borders rugby and College appearances.

Donald particularly enjoyed ‘7’s rugby with Langholm. A disappointing defeat in the 1949 Hawick final preceded a memorable win months later at Selkirk ‘7’s, the club’s first significant success in 50 years. For Donald it was one of his proudest memories, recalling how “the team bus stopped at the town boundary so we could get out and have the pipe band playing us into town... the pub stayed open all night. It had never happened before in anyone’s memory...” Other ‘7’s wins included Gala and Kelso in 1951 and ’53 respectively.

After graduation from Jordanhill in 1949 he undertook National Service in the Royal Army Education Corps at different locations in England, earning his first cap then despite not having played for five weeks. A debut defeat was compensated by a win in his next international against England at Murrayfield, followed by an outstanding home 19-0 triumph against a very strong Wales team. In front of a record crowd Donald enjoyed a wonderfully incisive run eluding several opponents before delivering a scoring pass. Selection for the Barbarians’ 1951 Easter tour in games against Cardiff and Swansea followed.

Donald’s remaining seven caps ended in defeats in a difficult era for Scottish rugby with the Springboks reverse heralding 17 consecutive losses. Although he later featured in trial matches and as travelling reserve in 1957 against France, his international career was over. Meanwhile he continued club rugby with Watsonians, whom he captained in 1957/58, his final season, and represented Edinburgh.

Donald was a first class, popular and inspiring teacher in a lengthy career at Watson’s College where he wove himself into the school fabric, becoming quite an iconic figure. He was involved in a wide range of sporting activities and was also a form teacher. Apart from rugby he was responsible for the cricket 1st XI and as a useful player himself took part in staff against pupils’ matches, occasionally turning out for Watsonians’ 1st XI. He also supported school golf, squash, tennis and was starter at the annual Sports. An accomplished talent spotter, he very much enjoyed improving pupils’ performances, always advocating positivity in attitude. His professionalism was enhanced by good humour while his excellent communication skills were much appreciated as a public speaker. In 1987, reflecting the high regard in which he was held, a celebratory Dinner was held in his honour by all the captains of his 1st XV’s.

On 30 March 1959 he married Patricia Goodall in Greenbank Parish Church. The couple enjoyed a long, happy marriage, during which they had Colin, Lesley and David. The family made a tremendous contribution to the school boarding house as “home from home” for many. Following assistant housemaster roles for Donald, he and Pat took over the reins with their then young children at Bainfield House for ten years, creating a happy, homely environment.

A keen golfer, Donald was latterly a non-playing member of Luffness New, having been a member at Mortonhall and North Berwick West. He and Pat enjoyed travel, making several trips to Canada, Australia and throughout Europe, and also enjoyed several cruises.

Donald lived a full, varied and accomplished life, and was always hugely interested in people. In a tribute, Gavin Hastings stated: “Donald was a tremendous coach with time for everybody – a great human being and motivator.” He is survived by his children and grandchildren Scott, Euan, Kirsty and Andrew.

