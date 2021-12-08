Ms Armstrong, 72, was with her family until about 4pm in Kelso Street, Yoker, when she then left with the intention of driving home.

She didn’t make it back and is currently missing, with her family and friends becoming increasingly concerned for her safety.

It is understood that a member of the public saw Ms Armstrong in Carnwath, South Lanarkshire at around 11pm on Tuesday driving her 13 plate black Ford Fiesta.

They offered her directions to Carluke so she would be able to make it back to Glasgow.

She doesn’t have any known links to that area so it is possible that Ms Armstrong got disoriented and lost while driving in an unknown area at night.

She hasn’t made any contact with her family since she left Yoker which is out of character and only increases her family’s concern for her.

Police were made aware of the situation and currently have resources out looking for Ms Armstrong to ensure she gets home safely.

Officers are also now appealing to hear from anyone who may have seen her, or anyone who has any information on her whereabouts.

She has been described as Scottish, white and 5ft 2in tall. She has short blonde hair, blue eyes and may have been wearing glasses.

When last seen, she was wearing a mustard yellow River Island coat, black leggings, and possibly black Ugg boots.

Sergeant Adrian Moore, from Maryhill Police station, said: "Rose has been missing for a number of hours now, this is completely out of character for her and her family are understandably worried.

"I am concerned that Rose has become disorientated and is unable to find her way home due to being in an unknown area at night.

"We have a number of police resources out looking for Rose and I am now looking for the assistance from the public."

If you believe you have seen Rose or have any information please contact 101 quoting incident no. 3741 of 7 December 2021.

