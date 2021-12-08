More than ten million vaccine doses administered in Scotland in jag milestone

The Scottish Government said the biggest vaccination programme ever undertaken has seen 4,355,063 first doses, 3,962,203 second doses and 1,922,604 boosters and third doses administered from around 1,200 locations.

Staff at 750 GP practices and more than 17,800 vaccinators have been involved in the feat.

More than ten million vaccination doses have been administered in Scotland

Recent figures from the World Health Organisation estimated more than 27,000 deaths have been prevented in Scotland as a direct result of the rapid uptake of vaccinations.

SNP health secretary Humza Yousaf said the vaccination programme “has provided us all with hope for the future”.

He said: “It is an overwhelming success. From the outset, our health boards and vaccination teams have worked tirelessly and at extraordinary pace to give everyone the opportunity to be protected against coronavirus over the past 12 months.

"In fact, they have delivered more first, second, booster and third doses per head than any of the other UK nations and we are so grateful for their professionalism and ongoing dedication.

“And, of course, to those who have taken up the offer of vaccine – thank you. Not only do vaccines reduce the severity of illness and prevent deaths, getting vaccinated may prevent you from unknowingly infecting someone in your household.”