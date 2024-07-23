They're amongst the most famous people in the world - with their lives dedicated to making us chuckle.
And the leading lights of the comedy industry can earn millions of dollars from live tours, television programmes and movies.
Add in money-spinning advertising and sponsorship deals, and shrewd investments, and these funny people can become seriously wealthy.
The Sun recently carried out research into which British comedians are currently worth the most, using the value of companies they pay their earnings to and haw much their property portfolios are worth. It should be pointed out this this largely restricts the list to British-based comedians and those who use companies to organise their finances.
Here’s who they reckon the richest 10 are.
1. Peter Kay
Since winning Channel 4's So You Think You're Funny in 1997 - and being nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award the following year - Peter Kay has written and starred in a string of hit television programmes, including Phoenix Nights and Car Share, as well as a series of money-spinning stand up tours. His 2010–2011 tour made the Guinness Book of Records as the most successful ever, selling in excess of 1.2 million tickets. It's meant he's amassed a fortune of £34.6 million and is the UK's richest comedian. | Getty Images
2. Stephen Merchant
It'll surprise many to see Stephen Merchant occupying a higher position on this list than his former comedy writing partner Ricky Gervais, whith whom he wrote the likes of 'The Office', 'Extras' and 'Life is Short'. Away from Gervais he's seen success as an actor and writer in HBO series 'Hello Ladies' and BBC comedy 'The Outlaws', on the London stage in 'The Mentalists' and as a director with 2019's 'Fighting with My Family' in 2019. According to the research he's worth £26.2 million. | Getty Images
3. Ricky Gervais
Stephen Merchant's former writing partner Ricky Gervais comes third, with a fortune of £25.8 million. Following his work with Merchant he's become one of the world's biggest standups, with numerous televised specials watched by millions, and has continuted to produce hit television programmes in the form of 'Derek' and the record-breaking 'After Life', which is currently the world's most watched British comedy. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Russell Howard
Since making his name at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in the mid-2000s, Russell Howard has gone on to becaome a massively successful touring comedian. He's also a familiar face on television thanks to appearances on a string of panel shows and his own programmes 'Russell Howard's Good News' and 'The Russell Howard Hour'. He's apparently worth £10.1 million. | Contributed