The former One Direction member responded to one fan’s sign during his first Aberdeen show in more than a decade, allowing her to sing alongside him.

Niall Horan delighted his audience during a show in Scotland by bringing a fan onstage for a duet.

The Irish singer-songwriter took a moment out of his sold out show in Aberdeen on Saturday, August 31 to read signs from the crowd – only to spot one fan’s request to sing Lizzy McAlpine’s verse in his song You Could Start a Cult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having already played the track earlier in the night, the star apologised but turned to the crowd to ask what he should do.

After encouragement from the audience at the P&J Live, Horan agreed to sing the song again one more time.

“Oh! Someone’s testing her mic. You know you’re big time when you get your own mic,” he joked.

“She’s going to swan up here now.”

Niall Horan fan performed alongside star during sold out Aberdeen show

After a brief hug and chat, Horan introduced Isla – who, as it turns out, has a degree in music – to the packed audience.

“I said ‘do you know all the words?’, she goes ‘of course I do’.”

The pair then began the duet version of You Could Start a Cult, with Isla impressing both Horan and Aberdeen with her voice.

Once the song was over, the crowd began chanting her name instead of the man behind The Show.

“I think we’ve found Scotland’s next superstar,” he said, following their performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niall Horan showed love for Scottish fans during his Aberdeen concert. | The Scotsman

“Wow. You know when you watch those YouTube clips of these things happening and sometimes they go disastrously wrong and you’re like ‘oh’.

“Wow. What the hell just happened? What a voice. Wow. I’m blown away.”

He continued the show by laughing: “Shall we carry on with this guy?”