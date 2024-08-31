‘I think we’ve found Scotland’s next superstar’: Watch as Niall Horan sings surprise duet with fan in Aberdeen
Niall Horan delighted his audience during a show in Scotland by bringing a fan onstage for a duet.
The Irish singer-songwriter took a moment out of his sold out show in Aberdeen on Saturday, August 31 to read signs from the crowd – only to spot one fan’s request to sing Lizzy McAlpine’s verse in his song You Could Start a Cult.
Having already played the track earlier in the night, the star apologised but turned to the crowd to ask what he should do.
After encouragement from the audience at the P&J Live, Horan agreed to sing the song again one more time.
“Oh! Someone’s testing her mic. You know you’re big time when you get your own mic,” he joked.
“She’s going to swan up here now.”
After a brief hug and chat, Horan introduced Isla – who, as it turns out, has a degree in music – to the packed audience.
“I said ‘do you know all the words?’, she goes ‘of course I do’.”
The pair then began the duet version of You Could Start a Cult, with Isla impressing both Horan and Aberdeen with her voice.
Once the song was over, the crowd began chanting her name instead of the man behind The Show.
“I think we’ve found Scotland’s next superstar,” he said, following their performance.
“Wow. You know when you watch those YouTube clips of these things happening and sometimes they go disastrously wrong and you’re like ‘oh’.
“Wow. What the hell just happened? What a voice. Wow. I’m blown away.”
He continued the show by laughing: “Shall we carry on with this guy?”
Highlights from the show include enthusiastic chants of “no Scotland, no party”, as well as performances of some of Horan’s biggest hits such as Slow Hands.
