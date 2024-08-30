The former One Direction band member will perform at the P&J Live in Aberdeen - here’s everything you need to know.

Niall Horan will soon perform for a sold out crowd in Aberdeen as part of his world tour.

The former One Direction member will perform at the P&J Live on Saturday, August 31 as part of his The Show tour following dates in Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niall Horan will soon perform in Aberdeen. | Getty Images

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since launching his solo career, the Irish singer-songwriter has released songs such as Slow Hands, Heaven, and Nice To Meet Ya.

Here’s everything you need to know about Niall Horan’s Aberdeen show.

Niall Horan support act

For his Aberdeen show, Niall Horan will be supported by American indie act Del Water Gap.

The solo project of Samuel Holden Jaffe, Del Water Gap is known for songs such as Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat and All We Ever Do Is Talk.

Niall Horan Aberdeen stage times

Aberdeen fans looking to secure a barrier spot have already been warned that there will be no camping overnight outside the P&J Live and that no one should arrive before 3pm.

That being said, here are all of the timings for Niall Horan’s Aberdeen show.

Doors open: 18:00

Del Water Gap: 19:30

Niall Horan: 20:40

Curfew: 22:30

Event timings are all approximate and are subject to change, however fans should be aware that once their ticket has been scanned they will be unable to exit and re-enter the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niall Horan Aberdeen setlist

Almost at the end of his UK tour, fans can expect Niall Horan’s Aberdeen setlist to be somewhat similar to earlier shows.

Unlike some musicians Niall often switches up the running order of his set, sometimes performing acoustic versions, cover songs or even One Direction tracks.

As such, while a large chunk of his setlist will remain the same, fans should expect some differences in his setlist for Aberdeen.

Nice to Meet Ya

Small Talk / Edge of Seventeen

On a Night Like Tonight

On the Loose

The Show

Never Grow Up

Save My Life

Night Changes (One Direction song)

Black and White

Science (Acoustic)

This Town (Acoustic)

You Could Start a Cult (Acoustic)

Heaven

If You Leave Me

Paper Houses

Meltdown

Mirrors

Still

Encore : Heartbreak Weather

: Heartbreak Weather Slow Hands

The Show will likely open the same way as previous tour dates, as well as include the same encore songs.

Are there still Aberdeen tickets available?

While Niall Horan’s Aberdeen show has sold out, some limited, last minute re-sale tickets will be available through Ticketmaster up to 24 hours before.

In addition, if there are any tickets left on the day of the event, fans can chance their luck at the P&J Live Box Office which will open at 5pm on Saturday.

Scottish Niall Horan fans at TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow enjoying his set. | Getty Images

Early access to merchandise

Fans hoping to get a hold of Niall Horan merchandise ahead of the event beginning are in luck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 3pm on Saturday, an external merch truck will be set up on the main piazza outside the P&J Live with additional merch stalls available inside the venue.

What to know about the venue

There will be bag check in place for those attending the show. Large bags, backpacks or umbrellas will not be permitted inside the venue, with ID checks also in place.

Any persons under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult, with under 16s in the standing area to be accompanied by someone over 18. In addition, the P&J Live is a cashless venue.

How to get to the P&J Live

With the gig being held at the P&J Live, concertgoers can either drive to the venue or hop on the bus.

There will be some parking available - though it will be limited - with additional bus services running for the event.