Niall Horan Aberdeen: What you need to know about P&J Live show including setlist, stage times, support & more
Niall Horan will soon perform for a sold out crowd in Aberdeen as part of his world tour.
The former One Direction member will perform at the P&J Live on Saturday, August 31 as part of his The Show tour following dates in Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle.
Since launching his solo career, the Irish singer-songwriter has released songs such as Slow Hands, Heaven, and Nice To Meet Ya.
Here’s everything you need to know about Niall Horan’s Aberdeen show.
Niall Horan support act
For his Aberdeen show, Niall Horan will be supported by American indie act Del Water Gap.
The solo project of Samuel Holden Jaffe, Del Water Gap is known for songs such as Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat and All We Ever Do Is Talk.
Niall Horan Aberdeen stage times
Aberdeen fans looking to secure a barrier spot have already been warned that there will be no camping overnight outside the P&J Live and that no one should arrive before 3pm.
That being said, here are all of the timings for Niall Horan’s Aberdeen show.
Doors open: 18:00
Del Water Gap: 19:30
Niall Horan: 20:40
Curfew: 22:30
Event timings are all approximate and are subject to change, however fans should be aware that once their ticket has been scanned they will be unable to exit and re-enter the venue.
Niall Horan Aberdeen setlist
Almost at the end of his UK tour, fans can expect Niall Horan’s Aberdeen setlist to be somewhat similar to earlier shows.
Unlike some musicians Niall often switches up the running order of his set, sometimes performing acoustic versions, cover songs or even One Direction tracks.
As such, while a large chunk of his setlist will remain the same, fans should expect some differences in his setlist for Aberdeen.
- Nice to Meet Ya
- Small Talk / Edge of Seventeen
- On a Night Like Tonight
- On the Loose
- The Show
- Never Grow Up
- Save My Life
- Night Changes (One Direction song)
- Black and White
- Science (Acoustic)
- This Town (Acoustic)
- You Could Start a Cult (Acoustic)
- Heaven
- If You Leave Me
- Paper Houses
- Meltdown
- Mirrors
- Still
- Encore: Heartbreak Weather
- Slow Hands
The Show will likely open the same way as previous tour dates, as well as include the same encore songs.
Are there still Aberdeen tickets available?
While Niall Horan’s Aberdeen show has sold out, some limited, last minute re-sale tickets will be available through Ticketmaster up to 24 hours before.
In addition, if there are any tickets left on the day of the event, fans can chance their luck at the P&J Live Box Office which will open at 5pm on Saturday.
Early access to merchandise
Fans hoping to get a hold of Niall Horan merchandise ahead of the event beginning are in luck.
From 3pm on Saturday, an external merch truck will be set up on the main piazza outside the P&J Live with additional merch stalls available inside the venue.
What to know about the venue
There will be bag check in place for those attending the show. Large bags, backpacks or umbrellas will not be permitted inside the venue, with ID checks also in place.
Any persons under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult, with under 16s in the standing area to be accompanied by someone over 18. In addition, the P&J Live is a cashless venue.
How to get to the P&J Live
With the gig being held at the P&J Live, concertgoers can either drive to the venue or hop on the bus.
There will be some parking available - though it will be limited - with additional bus services running for the event.
Attendees can hop on the Stagecoach 727 or the PJ1 service from the city centre, with a dedicated PJ4 service running from Craibstone Park and Ride.
