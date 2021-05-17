From today, the majority of mainland Scotland has moved into Level 2 which has enabled up to 30 people to gather outside and sing.

Turning 25 this year, their gathering on Calton Hill this morning was the first time the National Youth Choir of Scotland (NYCOS) has sung physically together in 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singing face to face has been illegal since March, 2020, which was the last time the choir had sung together until today.

Conductor Christopher Bell, joined 29 singers at the famous Edinburgh beauty spot as the sun rose over the city, rehearsing Let All the World in Every Corner Sing, by Vaughan Williams and Why We Sing, by Greg Gilpin.

Mr Bell, founder and Artistic Director of NYCOS, said: "It is a huge relief and delight to be back together making music here this morning on Calton Hill and we look forward to popping up across Scotland in outdoor locations for rehearsals with the various regional choirs in Aberdeen, Highland, Dumfries, Glasgow and here in Edinburgh.

“It has been incredibly hard to not be able to truly nurture the talent that exists here in Scotland over this past 14 months, and to see the effect that not being able to meet and sing has had on our wonderful singers/musical family.”

He added: "Being part of NYCOS and being able to sing with their peers from across the country is an incredibly important part of their young lives, with all the health, development and well-being benefits that singing brings.”

Jamie Lewis, Lucy McVicar and Kristen Forbes sang with the National Youth Choir of Scotland this morning on Calton Hill as restrictions ease across Scotland. (Picture credit: Ian Georgeson)

The choir was founded in 1996 as a single choir for singers aged 16-24, and has since expanded to feature a network of 15 regional choirs and seven national ones.

One of the singers that took part in the 6am rehearsal, Mollie Quigley, said that they are all excited to be back together singing again after such a long time.

She said: “A lot of us have sung together for ten years and it is good to hear everyone finally back together again.

National Youth Choir of Scotland with founder and conductor Christopher Bell on Calton Hill, Edinburgh. (Picture credit: Ian Georgeson)

"On Zoom it doesn’t feel like you’re singing together, it feels isolated.

"This morning has been wonderful hearing everyone together again.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Members of the National Youth Choir of Scotland singing on Calton Hill at 6am on Monday as coronavirus restrictions ease across Scotland. (Picture credit: Ian Georgeson)