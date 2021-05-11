Coronavirus in Scotland: 10 lockdown rules changing on May 17 including hugs, home visits and hospitality
From next week Scots will be allowed to hug their loved ones and visit each other’s homes.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed today that the majority of Scotland will be moving down to Level 2 from Monday, May 17.
However, the outbreak of coronavirus in Moray has prompted the Scottish government to keep that area under stricter restrictions in Level 3 while the situation is brought under control.
In the rest of Scotland, rules which are going to be relaxed include physical distancing rules – meaning hugs will be allowed – the number of people allowed to socialise both indoors and outdoors, and the reopening of cinemas.
Here are the 10 rules which are going to change on May 17.