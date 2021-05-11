First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed today that the majority of Scotland will be moving down to Level 2 from Monday, May 17.

However, the outbreak of coronavirus in Moray has prompted the Scottish government to keep that area under stricter restrictions in Level 3 while the situation is brought under control.

In the rest of Scotland, rules which are going to be relaxed include physical distancing rules – meaning hugs will be allowed – the number of people allowed to socialise both indoors and outdoors, and the reopening of cinemas.

Here are the 10 rules which are going to change on May 17.

1. Hugs Hugs will be permitted from May 17 in home and garden settings. This is because the government believes it is safe to relax physical distancing rules.

2. Home visits Up to six people from three households are going to be allowed to meet indoors in private homes, overnight visits will also be allowed.

3. Outdoor socialising From May 17 you will be allowed to socialise in groups of up to eight people from eight different households outside. Children under the age of 12 don't count in this total.

4. Indoor hospitality Up to six people can meet indoors in a cafe, restaurant, bar etc… from Monday this can be from three different households. In Level 3, only two different households were permitted to meet indoors in hospitality.