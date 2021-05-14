First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed on Tuesday that the majority of Scotland will be moving down to Level 2 from Monday, May 17.

The outbreak of coronavirus in Moray and Glasgow, however, has prompted the Scottish government to keep those areas under stricter restrictions in Level 3 until their rate of infection reduces.

In the rest of Scotland, rules which are going to be relaxed include physical distancing rules – meaning hugs will be allowed – the number of people allowed to socialise both indoors and outdoors, and the reopening of cinemas.

These are the 10 rules which are going to change on Monday, May 17.

Hugs

Scots will once again be allowed to hug one another in homes and gardens from Monday, May 17.

The Scottish Government believes transmission of the virus is at low enough levels - and uptake of the Covid-19 vaccines at high enough levels - to relax physical distancing rules.

Home visits

Up to six people from three households will be allowed to meet indoors in private homes from Monday.

The rule will also be relaxed to allow for overnight visits.

Outdoor socialising

From May 17 Scots will be permitted to socialise in groups of up to eight people from eight different households outside.

Children under the age of 12 do not count towards that total.

Indoor hospitality

Currently, up to six people from two different households can meet indoors in cafes, restaurants, bars and other indoor hospitality venues.

But on Monday, the rules will be relaxed to allow six people from three households to meet at indoor hospitality venues.

Alcohol indoors

Restaurants, pubs, bars and cafes can open indoors until 10.30pm, serving alcohol to customers, who must attend during two hour pre-booked slots.

Holiday accommodation

Although holiday accommodation was allowed to reopen when mainland Scotland entered Level 3, Scots were not able to go on holiday with other households.

From Monday, a family will be able to holiday in the UK with one other household, though the rules for indoor socialising still apply.

Cinemas

Cinemas can reopen under Level 2 restrictions from Monday, but they must follow social distancing guidelines.

Theatres and concert halls

Theatre and concert halls can reopen but must operate within coronavirus guidelines.

Small, seated indoor events are advised to operate with a maximum of 100 people.

Other businesses which can reopen

From May 17, comedy clubs, amusement arcades, casinos and bingo halls will also be permitted to reopen.

Sport and exercise

All adult outdoor sports, personal training and coaching are permitted provided safety measures are followed.

Other than professional sports, indoor contact sports are still not allowed.

