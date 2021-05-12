Mother and two young children missing from East Kilbride found safe and well

Lauren Young and her two children, five-year-old Zak and three-year-old Mason were reported missing from their home in East Kilbride.
They were last seen around 3.35pm on Monday, May 10, near Livingstone Drive in the Murray area.
Lanarkshire Police reported: “We are pleased to report Lauren Young and her two children missing from East Kilbride on Monday 10 May, have been traced safe and well.”
