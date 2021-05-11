Mother and two young children missing from East Kilbride

A mother and her two young children are missing from their home in East Kilbride.

By Conor Marlborough
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 3:13 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Lanarkshire police have launched an appeal for information to help trace Lauren Young and her two children, five-year-old Zak and three-year-old Mason.

They were last seen at around 3.35pm on Monday, May 10, near Livingstone Drive in the Murray area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Lauren, 23, is white, around 4ft 11in tall, with long black hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Both children have dark hair but it is not known what they were wearing at the time they went missing.

There is growing concern for their welfare.

Sergeant Lorraine Fraser of East Kilbride police station urged anyone who may have seen Lauren and her children to contact the force immediately.

Lanarkshire police have launched an appeal for information to help trace Lauren Young and her two children, five-year-old Zak and three-year-old Mason.

“Similarly, Lauren if you are reading this, let us know you, Zak and Mason are safe and well,” she added.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 2961 of May 10.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.