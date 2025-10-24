Here's when Lewis Capaldi's upcoming EP will be released as star shares new single 'Almost'

'Scotland's Beyonce' and Glasgow's favourite son Lewis Capaldi. | Getty Images

Lewis Capaldi has confirmed that his new EP Survive will be released on Friday, November 14.

Lewis Capaldi has shared his latest single and confirmed the release date of his upcoming EP.

Titled Almost, it is the Scottish pop sensation’s third new track since his huge comeback at Glastonbury, following Survive - the title track of the EP - and Something In The Heavens.

The news follows Capaldi’s huge UK tour, which saw him play several sold out shows in cities including Glasgow and Aberdeen earlier this year.

Here’s what you need to know about Lewis Capaldi’s new single and when his EP will be out.

What is the release date for Lewis Capaldi’s new EP?

Lewis Capaldi’s new EP Survive will be released on Friday, November 14.

The EP is set to include his most recent single Almost as well as Something In The Heavens, and his comeback anthem Survive, which it is named for.

Fans who have been lucky enough to see Capaldi on tour have already been treated to a number of his new and unreleased songs, including upcoming single The Day That I Die which is said to have been reducing audiences to tears.

The new EP will arrive ahead of Capaldi’s upcoming 2026 summer tour, which will see him perform in Dublin, Limerick, Exeter, Cardiff, Leeds, and Manchester. He is also set to headline BST Hyde Park in June.