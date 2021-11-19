Laura, 14, was last seen at around 2pm on Thursday, November 18, in the Shortroods area of Paisley.

Police Scotland is now appealing for information to help trace her as she has been missing for over 24 hours and there are growing concerns for her safety and welfare.

Laura is white, slim and 4ft 11in tall. She has been described to have long blonde/fair hair and green eyes.

When she was last seen she was wearing a black north face jacket, black leggings and white Nike trainers.

She has links to the Aberdeen area and officers think there is a chance she could have travelled there by train.

If you have seen Laura, or have any information on her whereabouts you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1828 of November 18, 2021.

