Marr has said he will be moving to competitor Global at the start of 2022, where he will be writing and presenting political and cultural shows, as well as writing for newspapers.
The presenter posted a statement on Twitter, where he said that he would leave behind “many happy memories and wonderful colleagues”.
However, in another Tweet, he said: “I think British politics and public life are going to go through an even more turbulent decade, and as I’ve said, I am keen to get my own voice back”.
He went on to write: “I have been doing the Andrew Marr show every Sunday morning for 16 years now and that is probably more than enough time for anybody”.
Marr was previously political editor of the BBC, and began hosting his own Sunday morning show on BBC One in 2005.