The RNLI received a report around 2.15pm on Tuesday that a woman had a suspected broken hip after falling on the shoreline in Applecross.

Lifeboat ‘Spirit of Fred. Olsen’ launched and made it to the woman around 20 minutes later, by which time the local coastguard and the Scottish Ambulance Service were on the scene.

Two member of the lifeboat crew went assure to liaise with the other emergency services, where they all agreed that the best approach would be to use the lifeboats basket stretcher.

The casualty was safely lifted up the shoreline to the waiting ambulance, before being transferred to the UK Coastguard helicopter

Speaking of the incident, a Kyle spokesperson said ‘The casualty was transported to the new Helicopter Landing pad by ambulance before being airlifted to hospital by the UK Coastguard helicopter from Inverness.

"This is the first time that the new community funded landing pad in Applecross has been used, and it was great to see everything come together and work so smoothly.

"I am sure that this will be the first of many times to come, where the landing pad makes a real difference to this community.”

