Speaking about Fergus Ewing, the First Minister said: “Fergus has also been part of the ministerial team since 2007, and has brought diligence and endeavour to all of the jobs he has held.

“In particular, he has worked tirelessly with and on behalf of Scotland’s rural sector over the past five years since the Brexit vote, fighting their corner at every turn.

“Fergus has been a champion for Scotland’s farmers and crofters during one of the most difficult, challenging and uncertain periods our agricultural sector has ever faced, and he has the gratitude of many in the industry for his efforts to protect their interests.”