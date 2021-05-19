The reshuffle is taking place after the SNP won a record fourth term in government at Holyrood, although Ms Sturgeon’s party just fell short of winning an overall majority at Holyrood.
The election in May also saw a number of senior politicians leave the Scottish Parliament, with Constitution Secretary Mike Russell, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman, Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham and Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell all choosing to step away from politics, while energy minister Paul Wheelhouse failed to be re-elected.
Now, Ms Sturgeon will announce her cabinet for the next Scottish parliamentary term – and you can follow all the updates right here.
Scottish Cabinet reshuffle LIVE: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announces cabinet for next Scottish parliamentary term
Last updated: Wednesday, 19 May, 2021, 11:27
- Sturgeon to announce Cabinet today
- John Swinney to take charge of Scotland’s Covid recovery
- Hyslop and Ewing to leave Scottish cabinet
Sturgeon speaks to Sommerville via zoom
Nicola Sturgeon revealed on Twitter that coronavirus measures meant she had to speak to Shirley-Anne Sommerville, who is currently Social Security Secretary, via Zoom.
The First Minister tweeted: “Covid resulting in a somewhat unorthodox Cabinet Secretary appointment today (tho watch this space for portfolio!!) – for @S_A_Somerville the Bute House walk has been replaced with a zoom call due to her having a family member in isolation!”
The latest to arrive at Bute House is the former SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson
Cabinet rehuffle so far:
NEW IN: Shona Robison, Mairi Gougeon, Angus Robertson
STILL IN: Humza Yousaf, Michael Matheson, Kate Forbes, John Swinney, Shirley-Anne Somerville
OUT: Fiona Hyslop, Fergus Ewing
The current Public Health Minister Mairi Gougeon has arrived to meet Nicola Sturgeon
The transport secretary in the last cabinet, Michael Matheson, has arrived at Bute House
Nicola Sturgeon on Fergus Ewing departure
Speaking about Fergus Ewing, the First Minister said: “Fergus has also been part of the ministerial team since 2007, and has brought diligence and endeavour to all of the jobs he has held.
“In particular, he has worked tirelessly with and on behalf of Scotland’s rural sector over the past five years since the Brexit vote, fighting their corner at every turn.
“Fergus has been a champion for Scotland’s farmers and crofters during one of the most difficult, challenging and uncertain periods our agricultural sector has ever faced, and he has the gratitude of many in the industry for his efforts to protect their interests.”
Ms Sturgeon said: “I want to offer my sincere thanks to Fiona and Fergus for their service, and wish them well as they continue to serve their constituents in the new Parliament.”