King Charles III and Queen Camilla are being commemorated at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh in the wake of last month’s coronation in London

Olympic rower Dame Katherine Grainger is set to play a central role in the commemoration service for King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

In a role reminiscent of the one played by Penny Mordaunt, the Leader of the House of Commons, at last month’s Coronation in London, Dame Katherine has been chosen to carry the Elizabeth Sword as part of the service.

The athlete has said in the build-up she feels privileged to be carrying the ceremonial weapon, describing the act as a “good physical challenge”.

King Charles III (right) is shown the the Elizabeth Sword, part of the Honours of Scotland, by its designer Mark Dennis (left) at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in the build-up to the coronation service. Picture: Jane Barlow/AFP via Getty Images

What is the Elizabeth Sword, and why is Dame Katherine Grainger carrying it?

King Charles III will be presented with a new sword as Scotland marks the Coronation in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

A statement released by the Scottish Government have marked the sword’s purpose and design. The statement said: “Named after the late Queen Elizabeth II, the ceremonial sword will be presented to the King along with the Crown and Sceptre, which are part of the Honours of Scotland – Scotland’s Crown Jewels – during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles Cathedral on Wednesday, July 5.

“Following the service, the sword and Honours will be returned to the care of Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

Multiple Olympic medalist, rower Dame Katherine Grainger. Picture: Claire Greenway/Getty Images

“Designed by former Ormond Pursuivant of Arms Mark Dennis and worked on by a number of expert Scottish craftspeople, the sword features a pommel of Lewisian gneiss, and a scabbard wrought from Perthshire oak.

“It will be used on ceremonial occasions in place of the current sword, gifted to James IV by Pope Julius in 1507, which can no longer be used due to its fragile condition.”

Why has Dame Katherine Grainger been chosen to carry the Elizabeth Sword?

Dame Katherine, a gold medal rowing at the London 2012, has been chosen to carry the ceremonial sword, although the full reasons for her selection have not been set out.

The Elizabeth Sword is more than twice as heavy as the Sword of State borne by Ms Mordaunt at the Coronation in London and ten inches longer, presenting Dame Katherine with a physical challenge that she has spoken about.

In a statement released after being selected for the role, Dame Katherine said, “It will be an incredible honour to carry the Elizabeth Sword on such a historic day for Scotland. I hope I can do the sword, and the occasion, justice. It promises to be a day of enormous celebration for the King and for the country and I feel immensely lucky to be able to play a part.”

Is the Elizabeth Sword the same as the one carried by Penny Mordaunt at the Coronation in London?

In short, no.

Ms Mordaunt, the Lord President of the Council and the Leader of the House of Commons, was given the official role of carrying the Sword of State – a large golden weapon – as she walked through Westminster Abbey in London last month. She was then presented with a second, smaller sword – the Jewelled Sword of Offering – which she presented to the King as part of the service, becoming the first woman to do so.

The intricate tapered sword, blessed by the Archbishop, was made for George IV’s 1821 coronation, has a hilt encrusted with diamonds, rubies and emeralds and a scabbard decorated with jewelled roses, thistles and shamrocks.