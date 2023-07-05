The King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland – the country’s crown jewels – when a service of thanksgiving and dedication is held in his honour in Edinburgh on Wednesday

Charles and Camilla will be commemorated at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh during the event attended by leading figures from Scottish life and members of a people’s procession who will walk through the Scottish capital.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, will be among those at the event as will the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The Scottish capital’s famous Royal Mile is part of the route of the people’s procession of around 100 individuals, representing all aspects of Scotland’s life, including charities which the King supports as patron, walking from Edinburgh Castle to the cathedral.

King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla pause for the National Anthem, as they host guests for a Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Picture: Jonathan Brady/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

They will be led by Corporal Cruachan IV, the Shetland pony regimental mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and joined by other military units, part of more than 700 members of the armed forces taking part in the day.

How can I watch the coronation service for King Charles’ III in Edinburgh?

The events can be watched on TV on BBC1 Scotland from 1.30pm. They will also be broadcast on the BBC’s main channel streaming into other parts of the UK, including London. People can also tune into the the National Service of Dedication and Thanksgiving on BBC Radio 3. Those wishing to see the People’s Procession in person have been advised there will be viewing opportunities along the Royal Mile from Edinburgh Castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. However, those attending have been warned the capital’s Old Town is expected to be busy.

What happens at St Giles’ Cathedral when King Charles visits?

King Charles III receives a royal salute following the coronation in May. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

The National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication will take place at St Giles’ Cathedral, starting at 2.15pm and lasting about an hour.

The service will feature centuries-old aspects of Scottish royal tradition along with new additions such as pieces of music written specially for the occasion, a psalm sung in Gaelic and the use of passages from the New Testament in Scots.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, the Rt Rev Sally Foster-Fulton, will preach the sermon and then provide a blessing to close the service.

Others involved will include violinist Nicola Benedetti, who will be among the musicians playing, and Olympic rower Dame Katherine Grainger, who will carry the Elizabeth Sword which is being used in place of the Sword of State.

Protesters holding signs reading 'Not my King' are seen outside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf will give a reading during the service, while others attending from the world of politics include Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton.

The service will feature five new pieces of music commissioned to mark the occasion, including Balmoral Flourishes, by composer Paul Mealor, which will be performed by the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry.

What else is happening for King Charles III’s service in Edinburgh? Is there a flypast?

At about 3.20pm there will be a 21-gun salute from the Castle at the end of the St Giles’ service, before the Royal Procession travels back to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The salute will be fired by 12 Regiment Royal Artillery. The Red Arrows will provide the finale to the day, staging a flypast after the service over the Palace of Holyroodhouse around 3.40pm. The planes will fly over the Royal Mile from the Castle to the Palace.

What are the road closures for King Charles III's service in Edinburgh?

Traffic restrictions and temporary road closures will be in place around the Royal Mile on the day of the events. Edinburgh council has warned locals the Old Town and surrounding streets may be “extremely busy” on the day and advised motorists to avoid driving in the city centre on Wednesday.

There are a few road closures from Tuesday, July 4, including ones around the Palace of Holyroodhouse – Holyrood Gait, Holyrood Road, Horse Wynd. And on Wednesday, an extensive list of road closures includes Abbeyhill, Calton Road, Canongate, High Street, Jeffrey Street, St Mary’s Street, North Bridge, South Bridge, Cockburn Street, Victoria Street, George IV Bridge, Lawnmarket and Johnston Terrace.

People are advised to check the council website, which will be updated with details of road closures and other public transport information. All roads closed for the royal events will re-open by 6pm on July 6, except closures in place for the Castle Concerts, as well as St Giles Street and St John Street.

What are the exact timings for King Charles III’s service in Edinburgh?

1.15pm: People’s Procession departs Edinburgh Castle Esplanade

1.30pm: People’s Procession arrives at St Giles’ Cathedral

1.40pm: The Honours of Scotland leave Edinburgh Castle Esplanade under military escort. Military pipe and drums bands and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment move from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to West Parliament Square

1.50pm: The Honours of Scotland arrive at West Parliament Square by vehicle

2.05pm: Royal Procession leaves the Palace of Holyroodhouse

2.10pm: Royal Procession arrives at St Giles’ Cathedral

2.15pm: National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication begins

3.15pm: Service ends

3.20pm: The King and Queen exit St Giles’ to gun salute from the Castle

3.27pm: Royal party arrive at Palace of Holyroodhouse