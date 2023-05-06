All Sections
Coronation of King Charles III: What is Penny Mordaunt's role in coronation? What is the sword she is carrying?

Penny Mordaunt has become the first woman to carry and present the Jewelled Sword of Offering at a coronation

By Dale Miller
Published 6th May 2023, 11:51 BST
 Comment

Senior UK Government minister Penny Mordaunt has won plaudits on social media for her role in the coronation service for King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.

Ms Mordaunt, the Lord President of the Council and the Leader of the House of Commons, was a notable figure in proceedings, dressed in a teal midi-dress complete with a fashionable cape.

She has been given the official role of bearing the Jewelled Sword of Offering.

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, carrying the Sword of State, in the procession through Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London. Picture: PA
Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, carrying the Sword of State, in the procession through Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London. Picture: PA

The sword is blessed by the Archbishop and presented to the King by Ms Mordaunt – the first time the sword has been carried and presented by a woman.

The intricate tapered sword, made for George IV’s 1821 coronation, has a hilt encrusted with diamonds, rubies and emeralds and a scabbard decorated with jewelled roses, thistles and shamrocks.

It symbolises royal power and the monarch accepting his duty and knightly virtues.

It is placed in the King’s right hand, then clipped onto his girdle and eventually unclipped.

Penny Mordaunt, Lord President of the Council (second from left and guests attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Penny Mordaunt, Lord President of the Council (second from left and guests attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

The King steps forward and offers the sword to the Dean, who places it on the altar.

The sword is “redeemed” by Ms Mordaunt, who places the redemption money on an almsdish, held by the Dean.

Ms Mordaunt was then instructed to draw the sword and carry it in its naked form – without its scabbard – before the monarch for the rest of the service.

