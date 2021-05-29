A message from the 39-year-old on the Kensington Palace Twitter account said: "Yesterday I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum.

"I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the roll-out - thank you for everything you are doing."

It was accompanied by a picture of the masked duchess in a short-sleeved top receiving the injection.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have just completed a week-long tour of Scotland as Prince William fulfilled his duties as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

The couple met charities, groups and organisations tackling a range of issues from the environment and mental health to homelessness and addiction while on their tour.

They even headed up to Orkney to formally open Balfour Hospital in the main town of Kirkwall, the duchess pulled a cord to unveil a plaque which marked the opening of the facility which began treating patients in 2019.

The Duchess of Cambridge receives her first coronavirus vaccine. (Credit: Kensington Palace/PA Wire)

The duchess made a particularly good impression on one little girl who wanted to meet a princess dressed in her favourite colour – pink.

Kate invited little Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen's official Edinburgh home and wore an ME+EM outfit that matched the five-year-old's dress.

The outgoing little girl, who is battling cancer, captured the duchess' heart - and when they met she told the youngster she wanted to give her a "big squeezy cuddle".

The Duchess of Cambridge meeting Mila Sneddon, aged five, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. (Credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Thank you for reading this article.