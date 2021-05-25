Prince William and Kate Middleton Scotland trip: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Orkney to open hospital

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Orkney on Tuesday (May 25) to officially open a hospital on the remote Scottish archipelago.

William and Kate travelled to the Scottish islands to formally launch Balfour Hospital in the main town of Kirkwall.

The duchess pulled a cord to unveil a plaque which marked the opening of the facility which began treating patients in 2019.

It replaced the previous hospital which had served the community for 90 years and its circular design is based on the 5,000-year-old Neolithic settlement Skara Brae – one of Orkney’s most visited ancient sites.

Many NHS services have returned from the mainland to the new hospital enabling residents to receive much of their care closer to home.

The Cambridges are known by their Scottish title the Earl and Countess of Strathearn when north of the border, and Kate wore a Strathearn tartan scarf and a coat by Massimo Dutti for the visit to Orkney.

The Duchess of Cambridge speak to NHS staff ahead of the official opening of The Balfour, Orkney's new hospital in Kirkwall, as they continue their tour of Scotland.

