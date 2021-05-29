The 56-year-old television presenter had enjoyed a golfing break in Scotland, visiting courses including St Andrews Links, Kingsbarn Links and Dumbarnie Golf Links – Scotland’s newest golf course – before turning up late to Edinburgh Airport for his flight home.

He took to social media to share the gag, thanking the “three delightful ladies” from British Airways who let him board the flight despite his late arrival on the “strict condition” that he returned to ITV’s Good Morning Britain “immediately”.

The majority of his followers appear to all support his bid to return to the breakfast show with hundreds commenting that they “missed him” and that “it hasn’t been the same since he left”.

One person on Instagram wrote: “It’s not the same without you, I never watch it now, even though I didn’t always agree with you!”

Another said: “Not watched it since you left, hurry back please”.

Although some noted that turning up late to a flight and still being allowed to board was unfair, with one person writing: “One rule for them, another for us. They would never let the general public on late.”

Mr Morgan had previously said that he had been approached about a potential return to Good Morning Britain after he left the show in March following incendiary comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

The programme has reportedly suffered a decline in viewers since his departure and he said there had been contact from a third party over a comeback.

He told The Sun: “I have had some quite random third-party feelers put out to see if I would consider a return to the show.

“I don’t want to say on the record who, but a pretty close third-party.

“As the Americans say, they reached out — there have been approaches to test the water in the wake of their obvious ratings issues.

“It makes me sad to see all the hard work we did to beat the BBC in viewing numbers evaporate so fast.

“It’s their problem to work out … but never say never.”

