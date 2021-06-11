Indiana Jones 5: New Indiana Jones film lights up night sky at historic castle

Stunning photographs taken from a night shoot of the new Indiana Jones movie show a dramatic fire staged at a historic coastal castle.

By Gary Flockhart
Friday, 11th June 2021, 1:13 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Harrison Ford is reprising the role of the world’s most daring archaeologist at the age of 78 – but it was not clear if Dr Jones was the man on the motorbike.

However, the dramatic scenes have led to speculation that the fire and the bike were linked to yet another death-defying escape from the Nazis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Outlander Scotland tour: 11 great hotels to stay in while you follow in the foot...

Bamburgh Castle has been closed to the public for several days and Second World War vehicles have been delivered to the site.

Local residents were warned that filming would be taking place at night and there might be loud noises.

On Thursday evening into Friday morning, the crew staged a fire on the set which lit up the night sky.

One local said: “They started to test the set around 9pm and filming went on to about 1am.

The set is put on fire as part of filming for the new Indiana Jones 5 movie starring Harrison Ford overnight.

“They staged a fire and we could see a man on a motorbike going up to the castle – it could be a prison break scene, after all, this is Indiana Jones.

“It looked spectacular in the night sky with the backdrop of the famous castle.”

During down time from filming, Ford has been spotted cycling along the Northumberland coast and on Tyneside.

Earlier in the movie schedule, he tipped his famous hat at a young fan in Grosmont, North Yorkshire, and told him he was Indiana Jones’s stunt double.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Bamburgh Castle
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.