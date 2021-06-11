With filming underway on season six of the hugely-popular Outlander series, with an expected release date of early 2022, the tourist industry around the time travel drama continues to grow.

Much of the action is set in Scotland, showing off the stunning landscapes and landmarks to a global audience.

For those looking to take a trip into the world of Outlander, here are 11 hotels that provide a perfect – and comfortable – base for adventures.

1. Dunalastair Hotel Suites Dunalastair Hotel Suites is an impressive Victorian hotel, located on the village square of Kinloch Rannoch near Craigh na Dun, where Claire time travelled through the all-important stone circle.

2. Duke of Gordon Hotel Situated in the heart of the Scottish Highlands, the Duke of Gordon Hotel looks out across the picturesque Spey Valley. It's a short walk away from the 18th century turf-roofed crofts at the Highland Folk Museum in Newtonmore, where several season one scenes were set, including when Dougal collected the rent.

3. The Ballachulish Hotel In a stunning location, between the mighty Glencoe Mountains, the baronial Highland Ballachulish Hotel is in the heart of Glencoe, one of Scotland's most stunning location and the setting for the mountain peaks, rushing rivers and waterfalls that feature in Outlander's opening credits.

4. Dunkeld House Hotel The woods around the Dunkeld House Hotel doubled as the North Carolina wilderness where Jamie, Claire and Young Ian set off in search of Roger when he was sold to the Mohawk in season four.