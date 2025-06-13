Father gives son a ‘second chance’ by donating kidney

Seeing son ‘healthy and happy is the greatest reward any father could ask for’

A groom-to-be has told how a kidney transplant from his father has given him a “second chance” at life.

Kieran Innes, from Livingston, West Lothian, spent almost two years on dialysis after being diagnosed with stage 5 kidney disease, describing it as being “like a bad dream”.

But after the transplant operation in March 2024 he has returned to work full-time as a chef and is looking forward to getting married next month.

Brian Innes with son Kieran in hospital | NHS Lothian / SWNS

Speaking about the donation in the run-up to Father’s Day, the 27-year-old said: “Thanks to my dad, I feel like I’ve been given a second chance.

“I can’t thank him enough for the incredible gift he gave me, and I’ll never be able to express how grateful I am to him.”

Mr Innes had gone to St John’s Hospital in Livingston in July 2022, suffering from impaired vision, high blood pressure and intense headaches.

Diagnosed with stage 5 kidney disease, within a month he had started undergoing dialysis three times a week at the hospital.

At the same time an appeal was made for a possible kidney donor for him, with close friends and family members all coming forward.

Kieran Innes and his fiancee Lara | NHS Lothian / SWNS

In the end his father Brian Innes, 63, from Prestonpans in East Lothian, was found to be the closest match.

Medics at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh carried out the life-saving transplant surgery in March last year, with Brian Innes recalling: “The donor matching process was relatively straightforward.

“I discovered my blood group was O positive therefore compatible for Kieran and as his father I was a 50 per cent tissue match.

“When it was confirmed that I could donate, the living donor transplant team were in touch regularly and were always available for information.”

He added: “If anyone is thinking of coming forward as a donor, I would like to reassure them that personally, I have had no issues and am living life as normally as I was before the transplant.

‘A no-brainer for me to donate’

“There are risks – like with any surgery – but seeing Kieran healthy and happy is the greatest reward any father could ask for, and the difference now to when he first went on dialysis is incredible.

“It really was a no-brainer for me to donate my kidney to my son.”

His son said: “Since the transplant, my life has changed completely and I’m doing really well.

“The operation not only kept me alive but it has allowed me to live my life how I want to. I am now able to focus on the things I should at this stage in my life, and enjoy the things I love doing with the people I love the most.

Brian Innes and son Kieran after the operation | NHS Lothian / SWNS

“I am back to working full-time and can focus on my future with my soon-to-be wife and having children.

“Those two years following my diagnosis and during dialysis really do feel like a bad dream. The difference between before the transplant and afterwards is like night and day.”

John Terrace, consultant transplant surgeon at NHS Lothian, said: “This is a truly inspiring story of family and hope.

“We are thrilled to see such a positive outcome for Kieran, and we are incredibly grateful to Brian for his generosity and willingness to give his son the gift of life. Living donors really do change lives.