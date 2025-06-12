Alexander Dennis: SNP Government accused of prioritising foreign firms as 400 jobs face axe
John Swinney says his government will “do everything we can” to save hundreds of jobs at bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis, as Scottish ministers were accused of prioritising foreign firms.
The bus firm on Wednesday announced it was consolidating its UK operations to a single site in Scarborough, putting 400 jobs at its Falkirk site at risk.
The First Minister said: “This issue has been occupying a great deal of the focus and the attention of the deputy first minister and I and the UK government ministers since we became aware of the situation over the last few weeks, and then ultimately to the decision that was announced yesterday.”
During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar accused Mr Swinney of ordering electric buses from China rather than from the Falkirk facility. Mr Sarwar said Labour Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham had been able to order around 160 vehicles from Alexander Dennis.
Mr Swinney said the UK Subsidy Control Act prevented the Scottish Government from directly procuring from a single supplier, but pledged to “work closely with Alexander Dennis at this challenging time”.
Mr Swinney said: “That’s us indicating that we’re keen to do everything we can to find a way through the Subsidy Control Act provisions, so the Government can continue to operate within the law, which we must do, but also, we can support manufacturing in Scotland, which is my priority.”
Speaking afterwards, Mr Sarwar said: “Under the SNP, the Scottish Government is procuring more buses from China than they are from Scotland.
“Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has bought almost four times as many buses from Alexander Dennis than the SNP Government. That’s shameful and yet another example of weak leadership from John Swinney.
“When Scotland needs buses, they buy from China, when we need steel for bridges, they buy from China, when we need ferries, they buy from Poland and Turkey.
“All they want to manufacture is grievance and all they offer is waste and incompetence. They have the powers and the money - but as always, they want to blame someone else.”
