Gonorrhoea cases soar in Scotland as mass vaccine roll-out ordered

Rachel Amery
By Rachel Amery

Political Correspondent

Published 12th Jun 2025, 17:08 BST
There has been a huge increase in the number of infections since the pandemic - and it is hoped the vaccine programme will prevent thousands of cases.

A new gonorrhoea vaccine is to be rolled out across Scotland after a huge jump in infections.

The Scottish Government is to spend £280,000 on the programme, which they hope will prevent thousands of cases of the sexually transmitted infection (STI).

It is also hoped the vaccines will help tackle the growing resistance to antibiotics, which is the main course of treatment for gonorrhoea.

It is hoped the vaccine roll-out will prevent thousands of infections.
It is hoped the vaccine roll-out will prevent thousands of infections.

Gonorrhoea is the second most common bacterial STI in Scotland and in 2023 there were 5,999 diagnoses - a 59 per cent increase on pre-pandemic levels.

The infection can cause significant pain and discomfort, and in rare cases can even lead to life-threatening sepsis.

Public Health Minister Jenni Minto made the announcement at the Public Health Scotland Scottish vaccination and immunisation conference in Edinburgh on Thursday.

She said: “This action is urgent and timely since the number of diagnoses has been high and the disease is becoming increasingly difficult to treat with antibiotics.

“The science tells us that this vaccine will potentially protect thousands of people and prevent the spread of infection.

“Anything which stops people from contracting gonorrhoea in the first place can have huge benefits, including ensuring our health system remains resilient by reducing the amount of treatment needed.”

Public Health Minister Jenni Minto
Public Health Minister Jenni Minto | Press Association

The vaccines will begin in August. Those eligible include gay and bisexual men, those who sell or exchange sex, and those assessed as being at risk by sexual health clinic professionals.

This comes just weeks after it was announced England would become the first country in the world to start vaccinating against gonorrhoea.

Dr Sam Ghebrehewet, head of vaccination and immunisation at Public Health Scotland, said: “With gonorrhoea diagnoses having increased in recent years, the offer of the 4CmenB vaccine to those at highest risk of exposure is a welcome new intervention.

“This vaccination programme is expected to help control and prevent the spread of gonorrhoea.

“Public Health Scotland is working with the Scottish Government and colleagues across NHS boards to finalise plans for the roll-out of this targeted vaccination offering to those at increased risk of gonorrhoea from August 2025.”

Those who receive the vaccine, which is considered up to 40 per cent effective, will get two doses. The vaccine will be offered in clinics alongside the HPV, hepatitis and mpox vaccination programmes.

