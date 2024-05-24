Discover the Guinness World Record a man is trying to break at the Edinburgh Marathon amid Doddie Weir link

The former marathon runner will try to achieve the Guinness World Record in an unusual attempt at Sunday’s Edinburgh Marathon

It is the type of challenge that sounds more like a lost bet struck over a drinking session than a genuine attempt at a Guinness World Record.

But Edinburgh runner Stephen Molloy is completely serious – and a willing volunteer – in a record-breaking attempt he will complete at Sunday’s Edinburgh Marathon in full traditional Highland dress.

The 33-year-old, who has run the New York, Copenhagen and London marathons in recent years, will don the specially designed ‘Doddie Weir tartan’ – named after the Scottish rugby great – for the run, as well as a jacket, waistcoat, shirt and sporran.

Stephen Molloy is running the Edinburgh Marathon in support of the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation. Picture: Stewart Attwood

He will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon in full Highland dress, with the existing benchmark of three hours, 20 minutes and 12 seconds in his sights.

Benjamin Denis Bilyard, from Canada, holds the record, set at the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon in October last year.

Mr Molloy, originally from Aberdeen, said: “I’m feeling ready and excited about Sunday’s race, but the full Highland dress will make it a pretty challenging run. The requirements for the record mean I have to wear the jacket, waistcoat and shirt along with a sporran and the iconic My Name’5 Doddie tartan kilt. And I’m not allowed to take it off at any point.

“I’m thankful the weather is looking on the cooler side for Sunday, but it is Edinburgh after all, and that could all change.

“Doddie continues to be a massive inspiration to so many people, and I’ll be thinking of him and the MND cause as I aim to break the record on Sunday.”

The solo run will raise money and awareness for research into motor neurone disease (MND) through the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation – the charity set up by the late Weir following his own diagnosis.

Weir, a former Scotland rugby international, died from MND in 2022 at the age of 52. He had used his profile to push for better research to be carried out into the disease following his diagnosis in 2016, while appealing for improved care to be given to those afflicted.