The Edinburgh Marathon is the largest event of its type in Scotland.

Thousands of runners will be taking to the streets of Edinburgh’s Capital.

The Edinburgh Marathon Festival is taking place this weekend, with a series of races for all ages and fitness levels.

The Edinburgh Marathon itself is the second largest in the UK and was voted the fastest marathon in the UK by Runners World - recommended for first-time marathon runners or those looking to set a new personal best.

Supporting charities like Macmillan Cancer Support, Alzheimer Scotland, the British Heart Foundation, MS Society, Stroke Association, and the Teenage Cancer Trust, runners from across the UK and even abroad come to Edinburgh to take part.

And a range of other races, including a 1km event for youngsters, will be taking place across Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Edinburgh Marathon Festival 2024, including the route.

What time do the races start?

There are a number of races taking place over the weekend, starting at the following times. For more information, you can visit the event website here.

Saturday, May 25, at 9am: the Edinburgh Marathon Festival 0K

The 10K falls on the Saturday of the Edinburgh Marathon Festival weekend and is run in the stunning surroundings of Holyrood Park. Starting and finishing near Dynamic Earth, this route offers striking panoramic views of the city and Edinburgh Castle.

Saturday, May 25, at 12pm: The Junior 5K for 11 to 18-year-olds

The EMF Junior 5K is for 11-18 year olds and takes place on the Saturday of the Edinburgh Marathon Festival weekend. The event offers a picturesque route around Holyrood Park with stunning panoramic views of the city and Edinburgh Castle. It’s the perfect way for teenagers to get involved in EMF Weekend.

Saturday, May 25, at 1pm: Junior 2K for youngsters aged between nine and 12

The EMF Junior 2K is for 9-12 year olds. The junior races are a fantastic way to get children active and encourage them to get involved in running. As with the 5K and 10K races, the routes will be run around the beautiful Holyrood Park.

Saturday, May 25, at 1.30pm: Junior 1.5K for six to eight-year-olds

The EMF Junior 1.5K is for 6-8 year olds. The junior races are a fantastic way to get children active and encourage them to get involved in running. As with the 5K and 10K races, the routes will be run around the beautiful Holyrood Park.

Saturday, May 25, at 2pm: Kids’ Kilometre for three to six-year-olds

The EMF Kids’ Kilometre is for 3-6 year olds. The junior races are a fantastic way to get children active and encourage them to get involved in running. As with the 5K and 10K races, the routes will be run around the beautiful Holyrood Park.

Sunday, May 26, at 8am: Half-marathon

The PB potential on this fabulously flat and fast route is high! If you are planning the EMF Half as your first half-marathon, you will be pleasantly surprised to discover that the course starts on a downhill, then flattens out all the way to the finish line. Starting at Potterrow in Edinburgh, this route hits many iconic venues of Edinburgh before making its way to Musselburgh, where you will experience the roar of the crowds on the finish straight. Wearing your medal, and finisher's t-shirt, you can soak up the festival atmosphere at the finish area surrounded by your friends and family.

Sunday, May 27, at 10am: Marathon

Voted the fastest marathon in the UK by Runner’s World. Enjoy a fantastic all-encompassing route which takes in some of Edinburgh’s most iconic landmarks as well as offering picturesque views along the East Lothian coastline.

Sunday, May 27, at 10am: Relay

The EMF Relay is a chance for a team of four to join forces and complete the Edinburgh Marathon! With each relay leg posing a different challenge, make sure you pick and order your team wisely; which lucky runner will get The Glory Leg?

What is the route for the Edinburgh Marathon?

Starting on Potterrow with the picturesque backdrop of The University of Edinburgh’s McEwan Hall, this incredible city centre route takes you past many iconic sights of the city. Turning the first corner you’ll make your way past Greyfriars Kirkyard, home to the statue of Edinburgh’s favourite dog who spent 14 years guarding the grave of his owner - Greyfriars Bobby. Continuing on into the city's old town, you’ll cross over the Royal Mile, with St Giles Cathedral to your right and the iconic Edinburgh Castle to your left, before heading down the Mound into New Town. You’ll run through the beautiful Princes Street Gardens where you will see the Scott Monument - a towering gothic monument dedicated to Sir Walter Scott The route then turns back up to the historic Royal Mile, heading past the breathtaking architecture of the Scottish Parliament building. From here you can look up and take in the spectacular Arthurs Seat & Salisbury Crags, as well as the Palace of Holyrood, before departing the Royal Park and heading east towards the coast, taking in the sea air of Portobello promenade.. As you reach Musselburgh, you’ll run past the oldest golf course in the world, where it’s documented that golf has been played as early as 1672, before heading further East on the flat to Gosford House, an imposing neo-classical mansion which was one of the last great architectural commissions of the celebrated Scots architect, Robert Adam. As you turn and head back along the coast, you’ll see the beautiful finish line ahead, one of the greatest sights for any marathon runner! With a descent of almost 90 metres to near sea level, this flat course is up there with one of the fastest marathon routes in the world!

How many people take part in the Edinburgh Marathon?

Over 35,000 runners are expected to take part over the weekend. Add in around 100,000 spectators enjoying the races over the two days and you have Scotland’s biggest running event.

What is the weather forcast?

It looks like being a perfect day for the Saturday of the Edinburgh Marathon Festival, with sunny spells and temperatures between 8C and 18C.

The Sunday looks more mixed, with showers expected and temperatures ranging from 10C and 16C.

What roads will be closed for the Edinburgh Marathon?

Edinburgh road closures

From 5pm Friday (May 24) until 12pm on Sunday (May 26)

Holyrood Gait

Queen’s Drive

Duke’s Walk

Horse Wynd

From 6am until 10.30am on Saturday (May 25)

Holyrood Park Road between East Parkside and Duddingston Low Road

Old Church Lane

Duddingston Road West from North Cairntow to the Causeway

Duddingston Low Road

Innocent Cycleway

5pm Saturday until 1pm on Sunday

Potterrow

Teviot Place

Lothian Street

5am to 11am Sunday

Chapel Street

Hope Park Crescent

Bristo Place, Forest Road

Buccleuch Terrace

Gifford Park

Boroughloch

Meadowlane

West Crosscauseway

Windmill Street

Nicolson Street

Buccleuch Street

5pm Saturday to 1pm Sunday

Charles Street

5am Saturday until 1pm on Sunday

Nicolson Square (there will be access to the car park)

George Square

George Square Lane

Crichton Street

Brighton Street

Buccleuch Place

Marshall Street

6am until 11am on Sunday

Lauriston Place

George IV Bridge

Lawnmarket

Bank Street

North Bank Street

The Mound, Mound Place

Hanover Street

Cockburn Street

Waverley Bridge

Market Street

Jeffrey Street

6am until 12pm on Sunday

Canongate

Abbey Strand

6am until 12.30pm on Sunday

Meadowbank Road

Parsons Green Terrace

Wolseley Crescent

Restalrig Road South

Restalrig Avenue

Craigentinny Avenue

Fillyside Road

8.10am until 11.30am on Sunday

King’s Place

Seafield Road

Seafield Road East

East Lothian road closures

5am until 1.30pm on Sunday

New Street Promenade

Links View

New Street between Edinburgh Road and No. 204 New Street

Eskside West

Eskside East between the River Esk footbridge to Shorthope Street

James Street

Goosegreen Crescent

Shorthope Street

5am until 2pm on Sunday

New Street

Harbour Road at its junction with New Street as well as Bush Street

Caird’s Row

Beach Lane

Links Avenue

Links Street at their junctions with the Promenade

Gracefield car park

Downie Place

Ladywell

Eskdale Mews

Mountjoy Terrace

Mountjoy Court

Goose Green Road

Old Course Gate

Goose Green Court

Goose Green Avenue

Goose Green Place at its junction with Goose Green Crescent

5am until 3.30pm on Sunday

A198 from its junction with the B1348

5am to 6pm on Sunday

B1348 from Prestonpans High Street to Edinburgh Road in Cockenzie

Gosford Road eastbound

Cockenzie High Street

Elcho Place

Wemyss Place

Viewforth

Seton Place

Links Road eastbound between Seton Place and Seton Sands Holiday Park

5am to 6.30pm on Sunday