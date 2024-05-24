This is what time the Edinburgh Marathon and Half-Marathon starts - plus road closures and weather forecast
The Edinburgh Marathon Festival is taking place this weekend, with a series of races for all ages and fitness levels.
The Edinburgh Marathon itself is the second largest in the UK and was voted the fastest marathon in the UK by Runners World - recommended for first-time marathon runners or those looking to set a new personal best.
Supporting charities like Macmillan Cancer Support, Alzheimer Scotland, the British Heart Foundation, MS Society, Stroke Association, and the Teenage Cancer Trust, runners from across the UK and even abroad come to Edinburgh to take part.
And a range of other races, including a 1km event for youngsters, will be taking place across Saturday and Sunday.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Edinburgh Marathon Festival 2024, including the route.
What time do the races start?
There are a number of races taking place over the weekend, starting at the following times. For more information, you can visit the event website here.
Saturday, May 25, at 9am: the Edinburgh Marathon Festival 0K
The 10K falls on the Saturday of the Edinburgh Marathon Festival weekend and is run in the stunning surroundings of Holyrood Park. Starting and finishing near Dynamic Earth, this route offers striking panoramic views of the city and Edinburgh Castle.
Saturday, May 25, at 12pm: The Junior 5K for 11 to 18-year-olds
The EMF Junior 5K is for 11-18 year olds and takes place on the Saturday of the Edinburgh Marathon Festival weekend. The event offers a picturesque route around Holyrood Park with stunning panoramic views of the city and Edinburgh Castle. It’s the perfect way for teenagers to get involved in EMF Weekend.
Saturday, May 25, at 1pm: Junior 2K for youngsters aged between nine and 12
The EMF Junior 2K is for 9-12 year olds. The junior races are a fantastic way to get children active and encourage them to get involved in running. As with the 5K and 10K races, the routes will be run around the beautiful Holyrood Park.
Saturday, May 25, at 1.30pm: Junior 1.5K for six to eight-year-olds
The EMF Junior 1.5K is for 6-8 year olds. The junior races are a fantastic way to get children active and encourage them to get involved in running. As with the 5K and 10K races, the routes will be run around the beautiful Holyrood Park.
Saturday, May 25, at 2pm: Kids’ Kilometre for three to six-year-olds
The EMF Kids’ Kilometre is for 3-6 year olds. The junior races are a fantastic way to get children active and encourage them to get involved in running. As with the 5K and 10K races, the routes will be run around the beautiful Holyrood Park.
Sunday, May 26, at 8am: Half-marathon
The PB potential on this fabulously flat and fast route is high! If you are planning the EMF Half as your first half-marathon, you will be pleasantly surprised to discover that the course starts on a downhill, then flattens out all the way to the finish line. Starting at Potterrow in Edinburgh, this route hits many iconic venues of Edinburgh before making its way to Musselburgh, where you will experience the roar of the crowds on the finish straight. Wearing your medal, and finisher's t-shirt, you can soak up the festival atmosphere at the finish area surrounded by your friends and family.
Sunday, May 27, at 10am: Marathon
Voted the fastest marathon in the UK by Runner’s World. Enjoy a fantastic all-encompassing route which takes in some of Edinburgh’s most iconic landmarks as well as offering picturesque views along the East Lothian coastline.
Sunday, May 27, at 10am: Relay
The EMF Relay is a chance for a team of four to join forces and complete the Edinburgh Marathon! With each relay leg posing a different challenge, make sure you pick and order your team wisely; which lucky runner will get The Glory Leg?
What is the route for the Edinburgh Marathon?
Starting on Potterrow with the picturesque backdrop of The University of Edinburgh’s McEwan Hall, this incredible city centre route takes you past many iconic sights of the city. Turning the first corner you’ll make your way past Greyfriars Kirkyard, home to the statue of Edinburgh’s favourite dog who spent 14 years guarding the grave of his owner - Greyfriars Bobby. Continuing on into the city's old town, you’ll cross over the Royal Mile, with St Giles Cathedral to your right and the iconic Edinburgh Castle to your left, before heading down the Mound into New Town. You’ll run through the beautiful Princes Street Gardens where you will see the Scott Monument - a towering gothic monument dedicated to Sir Walter Scott The route then turns back up to the historic Royal Mile, heading past the breathtaking architecture of the Scottish Parliament building. From here you can look up and take in the spectacular Arthurs Seat & Salisbury Crags, as well as the Palace of Holyrood, before departing the Royal Park and heading east towards the coast, taking in the sea air of Portobello promenade.. As you reach Musselburgh, you’ll run past the oldest golf course in the world, where it’s documented that golf has been played as early as 1672, before heading further East on the flat to Gosford House, an imposing neo-classical mansion which was one of the last great architectural commissions of the celebrated Scots architect, Robert Adam. As you turn and head back along the coast, you’ll see the beautiful finish line ahead, one of the greatest sights for any marathon runner! With a descent of almost 90 metres to near sea level, this flat course is up there with one of the fastest marathon routes in the world!
How many people take part in the Edinburgh Marathon?
Over 35,000 runners are expected to take part over the weekend. Add in around 100,000 spectators enjoying the races over the two days and you have Scotland’s biggest running event.
What is the weather forcast?
It looks like being a perfect day for the Saturday of the Edinburgh Marathon Festival, with sunny spells and temperatures between 8C and 18C.
The Sunday looks more mixed, with showers expected and temperatures ranging from 10C and 16C.
What roads will be closed for the Edinburgh Marathon?
Edinburgh road closures
From 5pm Friday (May 24) until 12pm on Sunday (May 26)
- Holyrood Gait
- Queen’s Drive
- Duke’s Walk
- Horse Wynd
From 6am until 10.30am on Saturday (May 25)
- Holyrood Park Road between East Parkside and Duddingston Low Road
- Old Church Lane
- Duddingston Road West from North Cairntow to the Causeway
- Duddingston Low Road
- Innocent Cycleway
5pm Saturday until 1pm on Sunday
- Potterrow
- Teviot Place
- Lothian Street
5am to 11am Sunday
- Chapel Street
- Hope Park Crescent
- Bristo Place, Forest Road
- Buccleuch Terrace
- Gifford Park
- Boroughloch
- Meadowlane
- West Crosscauseway
- Windmill Street
- Nicolson Street
- Buccleuch Street
5pm Saturday to 1pm Sunday
- Charles Street
5am Saturday until 1pm on Sunday
- Nicolson Square (there will be access to the car park)
- George Square
- George Square Lane
- Crichton Street
- Brighton Street
- Buccleuch Place
- Marshall Street
6am until 11am on Sunday
- Lauriston Place
- George IV Bridge
- Lawnmarket
- Bank Street
- North Bank Street
- The Mound, Mound Place
- Hanover Street
- Cockburn Street
- Waverley Bridge
- Market Street
- Jeffrey Street
6am until 12pm on Sunday
- Canongate
- Abbey Strand
6am until 12.30pm on Sunday
- Meadowbank Road
- Parsons Green Terrace
- Wolseley Crescent
- Restalrig Road South
- Restalrig Avenue
- Craigentinny Avenue
- Fillyside Road
8.10am until 11.30am on Sunday
- King’s Place
- Seafield Road
- Seafield Road East
East Lothian road closures
5am until 1.30pm on Sunday
- New Street Promenade
- Links View
- New Street between Edinburgh Road and No. 204 New Street
- Eskside West
- Eskside East between the River Esk footbridge to Shorthope Street
- James Street
- Goosegreen Crescent
- Shorthope Street
5am until 2pm on Sunday
- New Street
- Harbour Road at its junction with New Street as well as Bush Street
- Caird’s Row
- Beach Lane
- Links Avenue
- Links Street at their junctions with the Promenade
- Gracefield car park
- Downie Place
- Ladywell
- Eskdale Mews
- Mountjoy Terrace
- Mountjoy Court
- Goose Green Road
- Old Course Gate
- Goose Green Court
- Goose Green Avenue
- Goose Green Place at its junction with Goose Green Crescent
5am until 3.30pm on Sunday
- A198 from its junction with the B1348
5am to 6pm on Sunday
- B1348 from Prestonpans High Street to Edinburgh Road in Cockenzie
- Gosford Road eastbound
- Cockenzie High Street
- Elcho Place
- Wemyss Place
- Viewforth
- Seton Place
- Links Road eastbound between Seton Place and Seton Sands Holiday Park
5am to 6.30pm on Sunday
- Millhill eastbound from Shorthope Street to James Street
- Linkfield Road
- Ravensheugh
- Musselburgh High Street
- Beulah
- Unnamed entrance off Linkfield Road
- Linkfield Court
- Windsor Gardens
- Ashgrove at its junction with Linkfield Road
- Pinkie Road
- Pinkie Road service road (At its junction with Pinkie Road)
- Pinkie Terrace (At its junction with Pinkie Road)
- Edenhall Road (At its junction with Pinkie Road)
- Park Lane (At its junction with Pinkie Road)
- Rothesay Place (At its junction with Pinkie Road)
- Grove Street (At its junction with Pinkie Road)
- Parts of the B1348 from Ravensheugh to Prestonpans High Street
