Four-year-old Tweed – or Nithvalley Tweed at Foxhope, to give him his full title – has been crowned the overall winner of the gamekeeper classes at this year’s Crufts. Owned by Emma Bamford and her gamekeeper husband, from Inverness, the obedient dog took home the Northesk Memorial Trophy on his first ever appearance at the show.

Mrs Bamford declared herself “speechless” at his success. Following a day of hot competition, the winners of each working gundog class went head-to-head in a final show in the main arena.

Tweed beat off stiff competition from five other finalists to take the Best in Gamekeeping Class title. It was “absolutely amazing” to have won overall, according to Mrs Bamford.

“It was amazing to see so many beautiful examples of working dogs,” she said. "To bring Tweed along was so nice as he’s such a happy go lucky boy, but to go and win was just out of this world.”

Glynn Evans, head of game and wildlife management for the British Association for Shooting and Conservation, which runs the gamekeeper classes at Crufts, congratulated the winners.

Labrador retriever Tweed and his owner Emma Bamford, from Inverness, collect the trophy for top dog in the gamekeeping classes at Crufts. Picture: Nigel Kirby

“It’s always fantastic to meet so many people with their working dogs in a completely different environment,” he said.