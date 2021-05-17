Leah Whyte took her son Logan to hospital in Aberdeen after the tot started being violently sick and developed a rash.

Doctors assumed Logan was suffering a bacterial infection but a routine test showed he was battling Covid-19 and after initially being sent home was rushed back to hospital when his condition deteriorated.

Miss Whyte, 23, now wants to raise awareness about the Covid symptoms in children, which she says are different from the ones seen most often in adults.

Logan first developed a fever, discoloured skin and started being violently sick on Wednesday May 5.

Miss Whyte phoned NHS 24 who advised her to take Logan to the Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital (RACH) where he was kept overnight

After returning to their home in Fraserburgh, Miss Whyte was contacted by the hospital and told he had tested positive for the virus and to keep a careful eye on him.

She said: “He seemed to be improving but that night started vomiting again, the rash spread all over his body and his temperature shot up to 39.6.”

Logan was rushed back to hospital, and doctors worried his body wasn't coping with virus and was in danger of going into a seizure"

He was watched overnight with the windows left open, fans on and hooked up to monitors to check his temperature.

He was finally allowed home once his condition improved but had to be closely monitored.

Miss Whyte described what symptoms other parents should look out for.in their children.

She said: "Look out for their skin colour, his skin was very discoloured, you then had the fatigue, the rash, the vomiting, the violent sickness.

"He had a moaning cry, like a painful one, like he was sore, but where he was sore we don't know.

"He kept holding his head and rubbing his head and stuff so maybe it was a headache, I honestly don't know.

"At the moment, symptoms for adults and children are coughs, loss of taste and smell, and a fever - Logan only had one of those, a fever, and he was really ill so I think parents need to be aware of this.

"If their skin looks funny get it checked, if their hands or feet are cold, if their body is hot, get it checked.

"Logan is only 18 months old so he can't tell us if he's got a headache or if he can still taste or smell - it is like a guessing game almost and we just have to help him as much as we can."

Miss Whyte said: "Me and my partner Nathan, we were terrified, you are sitting there watching him and you just feel helpless.

"My partner and I both had Covid, and we'd rather have taken it again so that he didn't have it.

"I've seen someone take convulsions before and it is not nice, let alone it being my child It was just really scary but we are thankful for the nurses and doctors who made it a little bit easier."

