Edinburgh and Lothians report 45 new Covid-19 cases as number in Scotland rises by 292

According to the latest Scottish Government statistics published on Sunday, there have been no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the 292 cases, 45 were recorded in the NHS Lothian health board area, 143 new cases in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 32 in Lanarkshire, 19 in Forth Valley, 16 in Fife with the remaining cases spread across five other health board areas.

Edinburgh and the Lothians have reported 45 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours as cases in Scotland rise by 292.

Data revealed 16,003 new tests for Covid-19 reported results in Scotland – with 2 per cent confirmed as positive.

The Scottish government also confirmed that 3,020,335 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 1,621,031 have received their second dose.

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak 7,664 people have died who have tested positive as at May 14.

10,104 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate up to May 9.

