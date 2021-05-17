Cases of coronavirus were deemed too high in both Glasgow and Moray to loosen restrictions.

The First Minister confirmed in parliament last Friday that both areas would have to remain in a higher level than the rest of the country, adding that she understood this decision would be “disappointing” to residents.

She said: “There will be many businesses that have been planning and incurring costs to move to level two operations and once again they are caught up in developments outside their control.

Coronavirus in Scotland: Why are Glasgow and Moray not moving to level two?

The south side of Glasgow was particularly mentioned as showing a high number of people testing positive for the so called ‘Indian variant’ which Ms Sturgeon says is significantly more transmissible.

She explained: “We do not yet have a full understanding of the impact of this variant, including on the protection afforded by vaccines,” she said.

"However, I do want to stress that nothing at this stage suggests that it is causing more severe illness.

"It is thought that this variant could be significantly more transmissible than even the Kent variant that was identified before Christmas, and that alone calls for an appropriate degree of caution.”

The Prime Minister has also warned that the India variant could “pose a serious disruption” to plans to ease restrictions in England.

The announcement put both Glasgow and Moray in level three for at least a week, with people advised not to travel in or out of either area.

A review will be held at the end of this week.

