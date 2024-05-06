One of the original members of 80s pop group Bucks Fizz has announced that he will retire from the band at the end of the year.

Mike Nolan, one third of The Fizz as the band is now known, shared the news live on BBC Radio 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Nolan of Bucks Fizz, or The Fizz as the band is now know. Image: Getty

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing alongside his current bandmates, Cheryl Baker and Jay Aston, the 69-year-old revealed that due to “personal reasons” he would be unable to perform with the group anymore.

Nolan said: “I have decided to go, to leave. I’ve been thinking about it for a long, long time and I just thought this is the time to do it.”

Bucks Fizz are best known for winning Eurovision in 1981 with their song “Making Your Mind Up”. The group has been together for 43 years with various line ups, with Baker and Aston confirming that they will continue as The Fizz.

In a statement on social media, the band shared: “We can confirm, following the Michael Ball show, that Mike will be leaving the group at the end of the year. Cheryl & Jay will be continuing as 'The Fizz' & a statement from Mike, will follow in the coming days. Thank you for your understanding.”

Why is Mike Nolan leaving Bucks Fizz?

Following their interview on BBC Radio 2, The Fizz appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday, May 6.

After previously stating that it was due to “personal reasons”, he shared more details on the show.

Bucks Fizz in 1982. From left, Bobby G, Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston.

Nolan said: "It's actually personal reasons why I'm leaving, but also as well I was getting fed up with the amount of travelling you've got to do.