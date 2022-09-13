The majority of the gongs were shared between Hawaii-set limited series White Lotus (five awards), football comedy Ted Lasso (four awards) and media empite drama Succession (three awards).

Lockdown hit Squid Game won two trophies, including a win for star Lee Jung-jae, the first person to win an acting award for a non-English language performance.

And there was some success for British talent, with standup Brett Goldstein winning his second consecutive Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy for Ted Lasso, and Succession writer Jesse Armstrong recognised for the memorable ‘ All The Bells Say’ episode of the acclaimed drama series.

Meanwhile John Oliver, who worked as a comedian in the UK before heading to the USA to work for Jon Stewart on ‘The Daily Show’, won a remarkable seventh straight Emmy for best variety talk series for ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ – later picking up a second award for his writing on the same programme.

There was also good news for singer Adele, with her win for outstanding pre-recorded variety special meaning she’s now three-quarters of the way to being an EGOT – she has an Emmy, a Golden Globe and an Oscar, just needing a Tony to complete the set.

Here are the full list of winners:

Best Comedy: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Drama: Succession (HBO)

Best Limited Series: The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Actress, Comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor, Comedy: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Actress, Drama: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor, Drama: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Supporting Actress, Comedy: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Supporting Actor, Comedy: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actress, Drama: Julia Garner, Ozark

Supporting Actor, Drama: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie: Jennifer C oolidge, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live

Reality Competition Program: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Writing for a Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Pilot)

Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong, Succession (All the Bells Say)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special: Mike White, The White Lotus

Directing for a Comedy Series: MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso (No Weddings and a Funeral)

Directing for a Drama Series: Hwang Dong-h yuk, Squid Game (Red Light, Green Light)

Directing for a Limited Series or Movie: Mike White, The White Lotus

Documentary Or Nonfiction Series: The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Documentary Or Nonfiction Special: George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special: Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Outstanding Variety Special, Pre-Recorded: Adele One Night Only (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live): The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC)