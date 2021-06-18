Police Scotland said that she is most likely to be in Dundee, but she also has links to Angus.

Abbie is described as roughly 5ft 6in tall, she is slim built and has long brown hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing a black hooded top with a pink logo on the back, light grey jogging bottoms and black and white Converse trainers.

If you have any information that could help the police trace Abbie, you should call 101 or speak to any police officer, quoting incident number 0205 of June 18.

Police Scotland has Missing Person Coordinators (MPCs) in every local division in the country.

MPCs support and oversee all missing person investigations.

Police Scotland says MPCs ensure missing persons have the “correct level of support” once they are found.

