Police searched the property as part of a pre-planned operation on Friday, June 18, and recovered a significant amount of heroin and cocaine – worth an estimated £420,000.

A 35-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man have been arrested and charged in relation to the recovery and are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, June 21.

Detective Inspector Alan Ferguson said: “This day of action saw officers target individuals involved in serious and organised crime and shows our determination to combat drug abuse.

“This significant recovery ensures these substances cannot be sold, and cannot bring harm and misery to our local communities.

“Anyone with information about drugs in their local area is asked to contact police and be assured that action will be taken.”

