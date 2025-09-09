Readers' Letters: Swinney's words on Israel are not inflammatory

John Swinney's words on Israel are not inflammatory, but the truth, says reader

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three thousand Scottish Jews have signed a letter to John Swinney, asking him to recant on his view that the Israeli government under the premiership of Benjamin Netanyahu is committing genocide in Gaza (your report, 8 September).

I say “Israeli government” advisedly, as distinct from the Israeli people themselves. We should spare a thought for the Israelis, many, if not most, of whom are appalled by what is being done in their name in Gaza, which is certainly genocide and a war crime. A general election in Israel is badly needed, so that the mainstream Israelis can have their say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Swinney's words are not inflammatory, but simply tell the truth. Gaza is being steadily emptied of Gazans by bombs and starvation by an increasingly reluctant IDF. All the while, 20 Israeli hostages languish, largely forgotten by their government. This whole sorry affair is a human tragedy for the ordinary Jew, Israeli and Palestinian alike. Where and when will it end?

John Swinney insists he has done the right thing in accusing Israel of 'genocide' despite fears it could risk the safety of Jews in Scotland (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Ian Petrie, Edinburgh

Flagging

The bewilderment and fear of Jewish people living in Scotland – some for generations – can well be imagined. John Swinney's unprecedented language and actions in support of a a cause so clearly anti-Semitic is shameful.

The SNP is well known for its inability to think things through, and this is perhaps the biggest instance to date in a packed field. It culminated in Mr Swinney's nationalist administration ordering the lowering of the usual flag above a government building and in its stead the raising of the flag of a foreign entity.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh

Waste of time

The Metropolitan Police arrested some 900 citizens on Saturday for the “crime” of writing a few words on cardboard placards and holding them aloft. They were arrested under terrorist legislation allowing punishment of up to 14 years imprisonment. Is this a sensible use of police time? Hundreds of officers were diverted away from tackling actual crime in London, a city with high rates of knife crime, theft, and shop-raiding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's surely a difference between the letter and the spirit of the law, and a more proportionate response is required.

William Loneskie, Oxton, Lauder, Berwickshire

Failing the UK

Despite migration and economic crises, the Ukraine’s problems seem more important to Sir Keir Starmer than his own country’s. Instead of applying funds towards crisis resolution, he demonstrates his readiness to supply expensive long-range missiles to Kyiv alongside the allies from the Coalition of the Willing. On 4 September 4, at the Coalition meeting, Starmer emphasised it “had an unbreakable pledge to Ukraine”, adding they now needed to go even further to achieve favourable results.

But why does Starmer put more value on the pledge to Kyiv than on his promises to the UK population in the election campaign? He seems to sacrifice peoples’ welfare, cutting the budget for social expenses, to be in rapport with EU leaders. Despite his low approval ratings, the Prime Minister doesn’t give up the unpopular policy, burying himself and the Labour Party even deeper. Starmer’s burst-up is inevitable. Why is the Prime Minister staying on the track that will definitely lead to ghastly failure?

Iain Brocklebank, Shawlands, Glasgow

Blind faith

A fool and his country are easily parted, but if John Swinney can't see the Scottish people are not interested in his “Respecting Scotland’s right to decide” campaign then he is as anchored to “independence” as his shutdown strategy for the North Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Democracy is based on the majority vote, and the majority vote holds sway. So by putting contentious issues like immigration and trans rights at the top of his agenda, he has lost any support that was left in the room. So while his sense of duty is wearing thin on everyone around him, the First Minister regurgitates “independence” like a burp that won't go away.

Unfortunately, Mr Swinney can't see the damage he has done, and is still doing, to every part of life in Scotland.

Archie Mackinnon, Glasgow

Weak principles

Scotland last month landed the biggest contract ever for five frigates. These are to be built at BAE systems on the Clyde and will secure 4,000 jobs for Glasgow for many years to come.

The SNP had an aversion to any Scottish company making anything to do with munitions. This suddenly disappeared with typical SNP spin. The SNP announced no more weapons or anything to do with them for Israel but also rescinded its general “ban” on munitions at the same time. Coincidence? Or did the SNP realise its munitions ban would affect Scottish jobs so it placated its MSPs ( and the Greens) by shifting the focus onto the (rather ill-thought-out) Israeli ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is this what we are to expect from Holyrood? Allies and principles dropped instantly when it suits. Shameful.

Gerald Edwards, Glasgow

Very well done

The More In Common Holyrood 2026 voting intention poll published last Thursday put the SNP at 37 per cent in the constituency vote, with Labour in second place on 17 per cent. The SNP were also well ahead in the regional list vote with their projected 32 per cent equalling Labour and Reform combined. This runaway lead must surely be interpreted as a ringing endorsement of the Scottish Government's policies and an acknowledgement by prospective voters of how effectively and efficiently they have performed against a backdrop of chronic public services underfunding by successive Westminster administrations. The Scottish Child Payment is a clear example of how people's lives can be improved by bold and progressive legislation and John Swinney and his ministers deserve credit for Scotland having consistently lower levels of poverty than England and Wales during the last 20 years.

Alan Woodcock, Dundee

Big loss to SNP

Along with my frustration at the SNP, I am saddened that Kate Forbes is leaving the political arena, ostensibly due to family commitments. With her knowledge, experience and hard work, servicing a huge constituency and prominent ministerial posts, she has been a successful, honest and articulate communicator who will be sorely missed.

In a troubled SNP, where independence has been sidelined, necessary but endless discussions on gender issues took place. The party is now in disarray, held together by the well meaning but ineffectual John Swinney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I believe Kate’s honesty, beliefs and success may have come at a price. Although making clear her beliefs would never interfere with the majority will of parliament, her success was overlooked. I trust that an independent Scotland is for everyone who wishes to live in a happy, fair and equal land, including trans people and people of all faiths and none. If Scotland doesn’t wish to become North Britain again, a poor subsidised region of Great Britain, unity of purpose must be established between all who desire independence. This must be a passionate broad appeal, where strong personal leadership will galvanise and guide the people to independence – such a person was and is Kate Forbes.

Grant Frazer, Newtonmore, Highland

Trump playbook

Nigel Farage boasts he can stop the boats within two weeks of coming to power, but asked how long it would take to put in place legislation he indicated “as quickly as we possibly can”, but he knows it could take months. He should learn from his friend Donald Trump, who promised to end the Ukraine War in 24 hours.

Reform want to spend £2 billion to send 600,000 migrants back to where they came even if it means a serious threat to life. Some 49,000 migrants came in by “irregular” channels in the year to June, mostly small boats, but only 9,000 from these channels were forcibly returned over that period, suggesting around 80 per cent are being granted leave to remain. The Government should process claims in France to prevent another life-threatening event and reduce boat crossings. To spend £2bn returning migrants is a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Net migration halved last year and is set to fall further. To achieve target net zero migration requires ensuring migrants don’t overstay their visas, not by leaving the Refugee Convention to forcibly return those facing persecution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fewer than a fifth of migrants are now entering from our EU neighbours; indeed there is now negative net migration from the EU, including from those Eastern European nations Farage claimed were less worthy of migrants than Commonwealth countries. Farage should recognise many migrants are vital for the NHS but he wants to reverse the “Boris wave”. Taking migrants to plug skills gaps contrasts with mass deportations, something straight from Trump’s playbook, yet it taps into populist sentiment given Reform are bereft of policies.

Neil Anderson, Edinburgh

Kong song

Why did the Emergency Test alert on Sunday to every mobile in the country sound like I've just gained an extra life in Donkey Kong? Is the Prime Minister concerned that the major terrorism threat to this country comes from high-rise buildings being targeted by giant apes throwing barrels at Italian immigrant plumbers?

Mark Boyle, Johnstone, Renfrewshire

Write to The Scotsman