Kate Forbes will not seek re-election next year - pointing to the strain her job has on family life.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes will stand down as an MSP at next year’s Holyrood election - deciding she wants to spend more time with her family instead of at Parliament.

John Swinney’s second-in-command, who also holds the economy and Gaelic briefs in the Scottish Government, has said she does “not wish to seek re-election and miss any more of the precious early years of family life”.

The Highlands MSP has said she wishes to “focus on new opportunities to serve people” outside of Holyrood. Opponents have claimed there is a trend of “many of the SNP's former rising stars” who are “abandoning the stage”.

The 35-year-old has previously spoken about the impossibilities of balancing a high-profile job at Holyrood with being a mother and entered parliament at the 2016 election, holding a substantial majority at the 2016 and 2021 elections.

Controversial views on equality

Ms Forbes, who became finance secretary on the morning of the Budget in February 2020 after Derek MacKay was sacked, ran unsuccessfully for the SNP leadership in 2023 after Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation, losing out to Humza Yousaf.

Her leadership campaign was overshadowed by the emergence of her controversial views on equality after she admitted she would not have supported legislation for equal marriage. More criticism was thrown her way in the wake of Mr Swinney naming her his deputy last year, with the Greens warning they would not re-enter any form of arrangement with the SNP in government while Ms Forbes was involved.

In a letter to the First Minister, Ms Forbes has insisted she remains “wholly supportive” to his leadership, and has stressed she will “continue to serve my constituents and the public with diligence over the next year”.

Ms Forbes has been tipped as a future SNP leader and agreed to stand aside to allow Mr Swinney to become First Minister last year, when she was appointed his deputy.

In a statement, the MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, said: “I have informed my constituency association today that I do not intend to seek re-election in May 2026.

“It has been a great honour to serve Highland communities for almost a decade. I am grateful to every voter who re-elected me at the last election with the biggest majority in Scotland.

“I have also been privileged to serve in Government, first as minister for public finance, then as cabinet secretary for finance and most recently as Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Gaelic.

“As I reflected over recess, I have concluded that I do not wish to seek re-election for another five year term in the Scottish Parliament.

“All politicians face a choice at every election to stay on the same path or not. Quite simply, I’ve decided on the latter. I remain wholly supportive of the First Minister just as when I backed him to be leader of the SNP and I look forward to campaigning for the SNP at the next election – to lead Scotland to independence.”

Focus on ‘new opportunities’

She added: “I was first elected in my mid-20s, dedicating my most formative adult years to public service. In that time, I presented multiple budgets, supported thousands of businesses and workers during Covid-19 and launched Scotland’s most ambitious business start up network TechScaler. I now wish to step back from my public duties and focus on new opportunities to serve people.

“I have grown up in the public eye, getting married, having a baby and raising a young family. I have consistently put the public's needs ahead of my family's during that time. I am grateful to them for accommodating the heavy demands of being a political figure. Looking ahead to the future, I do not want to miss any more of the precious early years of family life – which can never be rewound.

“I am very grateful to everybody I've worked with - in my constituency office, the party and Government. It’s not an easy environment and I will leave public office with the highest respect for the journalists who hold us accountable, MSPs across the chamber and hard working volunteers in every community.”

In response, Mr Swinney said he was “sorry that you have taken this decision but recognise and understand your reasons for doing so”.

He added: “I have deeply valued the contribution you have made to the work of the Scottish National Party and the Scottish Government and am pleased we will continue to benefit from that in the approach to the May 2026 elections.

“You have made a huge contribution to public life in Scotland and have been instrumental in making progress on economic issues for my government. You have much to be proud of in all of the work you have undertaken but I am especially heartened by the effect of your leadership on advancing support for the Gaelic language.

Sympathy from Swinney

“We all wrestle with the inevitable conflicts between family and public life and I sympathise with the dilemmas you have faced. I wish you, Ali and your family well and much happiness in the years ahead.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader, Jackie Baillie, said that “as much as being an MSP is a privilege, it is also a demanding job which can make for a difficult balance between our working and personal lives”.

She added: “In that spirit, I wish Kate all the very best in her future endeavours and hope that she can enjoy spending time with her family.

“But it cannot have escaped the notice of voters that many of the SNP's former rising stars are abandoning the stage, often to be replaced by defeated names of yesteryears and anonymous party apparatchiks.

"Kate Forbes was the future once - but now, like many of her counterparts in the SNP, she can see the writing on the wall.”

Despite Ms Forbes’ huge majority, the Scottish Lib Dems had targeted her Highland constituency for a shock victory at next ear’s election.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said: “Kate and I were both elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2016 and there have been several occasions when we’ve worked well together on shared interests since. I wish her family well for everything that comes next.