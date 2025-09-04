John Swinney has insisted he has done the right thing in accusing Israel of “genocide” despite fears it could risk the safety of Jews in Scotland.

John Swinney has insisted “there is a genocide going on in Gaza I cannot ignore” after concerns were raised the First Minister has risked “the safety, security and well-being of the Jewish community”.

Mr Swinney was responding after telling MSPs on Wednesday that there could be no business as usual “in the face of genocide” as he announced any defence company seeking support from the Scottish Government would now have to “demonstrate that its products are not involved militarily with Israel”.

John Swinney has called out the genocide in Gaza. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Before his announcement, Mr Swinney met the Jewish Council of Scotland, acknowledging “they would be uncomfortable with a lot of what I was going to say”.

The organisation has written to the First Minister, raising its concerns.

Timothy Lovat, chairman of the Jewish Council of Scotland, said: “It is disappointing that despite his warm and reassuring words when we met with him and Angus Roberston on Monday, the First Minister has chosen to express a position that we are concerned will undermine the safety, security and well-being of the Jewish community in Scotland.

“We set out our concerns in writing to the First Minister's office yesterday and will continue to engage with the Scottish Government and other stakeholders to safeguard our community's welfare and future in Scotland.”

In its letter to Mr Swinney, the Jewish Council of Scotland said that “the humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire”.

It adds: “It is equally beyond debate that both Israel and Hamas bear responsibility for this tragic situation. For you to assert as First Minister of Scotland that Israel is engaged in a genocidal campaign against Palestinians, however, would, in our view, be irresponsible.”

The First Minister was pressed over the concerns raised by the organisation at an SNP event in Edinburgh.

First Minister John Swinney | PA

Mr Swinney said: “I want every community in Scotland to feel safe and supported and welcomed and valued. That’s who I am. That’s what I’m about.

“The reason I met with the Jewish community on Monday is I knew they would be uncomfortable with a lot of what I was going to say in Parliament. But I have to do the right thing and I have to operate within the law, which underpinned what I said to Parliament yesterday.”

He added: “I will continue to engage in dialogue with the Jewish community, I will listen to their concerns about safety and I will represent their concerns about safety to Police Scotland.

“I am obliged to respect international law by the ministerial code. I do not want to be in breach of the ministerial code. With the information available to me just now, I have to act on that basis.

“To the Jewish community in Scotland I say that the community is valued, welcomed, will always command my attention and my interests and I will do whatever is required to assure them of their safety.”

On Monday, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar told The Scotsman the focus should be on “the children of Gaza who are being starved deliberately by an Israeli government that is out of control” and a “population that is being collectively punished” by both Hamas and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who he stressed was “in clear breach of international law”.