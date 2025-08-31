Norwegian warships to be built in Glasgow in £10bn deal

Downing Street says deal with Scandinavian allies marks ‘important and historic moment for European security’

Warships for the Norwegian navy will be built in Glasgow in a £10 billion deal, the Ministry of Defence has announced.

Type 26 frigates will be constructed at the BAE Systems yard in the Govan area and will allow a fleet of at least 13 anti-submarine ships from the UK and Norway – at least five of which will be Norwegian – to operate jointly in northern Europe as they look to deal with increased Russian activity.

The yard is currently building eight frigates for the Royal Navy.

Defence Secretary John Healey during a visit to open the new BAE Systems artillery factory in Sheffield in June | PA

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer learned of the decision during a call with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store on Saturday night.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said the decision marks an “important and historic moment for European security”.

The contract is expected to support 2,000 job at BAE in the coming years and a further 2,000 in the supply chain into the latter part of the next decade, with 103 Scottish businesses hoped to benefit.

Sir Keir said: “This £10 billion deal is what our Plan for Change is about – creating jobs, driving growth and protecting national security for working people.

“This Government has forged new partnerships across the world to deliver for people at home and the export of our world leading Type 26 frigates to Norway will do exactly that, supporting well-paid jobs up and down the United Kingdom, from apprentices to engineers.

“This success is testament to the thousands of people across the country who are not just delivering this next generation capabilities for our armed forces, but also national security for the UK, our Norwegian partners and Nato for years to come.”

‘Navies will work as one’

Defence Secretary John Healey said the deal “deepens our strategic partnership” with Norway.

“With Norway, we will train, operate, deter, and – if necessary – fight together,” he said.

“Our navies will work as one, leading the way in Nato, with this deal putting more world-class warships in the North Atlantic to hunt Russian submarines, protect our critical infrastructure, and keep both our nations secure.

“This deal confirms Scotland’s place as a world leader in shipbuilding. It will support 2,000 high-skilled jobs in Scotland for the next 15 years and beyond, driving forward this Government’s Plan for Change and making defence an engine for growth.”

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “Norway's decision to choose Scottish-built frigates demonstrates the tremendous success of our shipbuilding industry and showcases the world-class skills and expertise of our workforce on the Clyde.

“This contract is another 'defence dividend' for Scotland and supports thousands of jobs and reinforces Scotland's vital contribution to both UK prosperity and international security.