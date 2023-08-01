Readers' Letters: I'm starting to look forward to the general election

I agree with Martin Redfern (Letters, 31 July) that Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, by questioning SNP/Green spending and policies, is giving a good lead to all pro-UK politicians in Scotland, and I’m beginning to look forward to the general election next year.

Scotland secretary Alister Jack has been questioning Scottish Government initiatives (Picture: Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Hopefully Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet his five objectives, especially halving inflation and reducing NHS waiting times, and Keir Starmer will continue his “get real” campaign within his party and alignment with the PM's “enough is enough” stance on gender and woke politics – especially the need for guidelines on teaching sex education to primary pupils – sensible Net Zero policies, including support on North Sea oil and gas, fiscal prudence, robust opposition to Indyref2 and the extension of government-funded child care to nine-month-old children, something the SNP/Greens are refusing.

Labour’s biggest problem is their Scottish colleagues, who seem to be pandering to an electorate that doesn't exist or won't vote for them anyway.

If the SNP continue their meltdown the 2024 election could be a rerun of 2017, when they lost 21 seats, rather than 2019 when they focused on Boris Johnson and Brexit and hardly mentioned independence. It's looking good: Humza Yousaf is extending the Greens coalition, and promising a “de facto” indyref. In fact, SNP policy convener Toni Giugliano, wants “Yes to independence” on the ballot form alongside the party’s name.

Labour and Conservative leaders should be aiming to win at least 40 seats between them, but first they need to listen to Sunak, Starmer and the voters who are sick of the SNP/Greens and are beginning to like their parties' UK leaders more than the Scottish ones.

Allan Sutherland, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

So oppressed

As the Tory-led UK Government increasingly seeks to diminish the powers of the Scottish Parliament while at the same time bypassing that parliament to politically advance the interests of a party not supported by the majority of the population for decades, Scottish devolution is now under serious threat. Martin Redfern (Letters, 31 July) complains about the costs associated with an SNP-led Scottish Government advancing the manifesto commitments on which it was elected but ignores the costs of a “Scottish Office” which has been turned into a “Union Propaganda Arm” of the UK Government, supported by newly established UK Government “Hubs” in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Funding that under the EU would have come directly to Scotland for appropriate distribution by the Scottish Government has been significantly reduced and is now allocated according to the whim of de facto governor Alister Jack. An overwhelming majority voted in favour of the devolution of powers to Scotland and re-establishment of a Scottish Parliament but their wishes are increasingly being undermined in a manner that echoes the deceitful formation of a “union” which is still duplicitously trumpeted by some as a “union of equals”.

What is blatantly obvious to many but wilfully ignored by others seems shrouded in the fog of UK politics for those who neither have the time nor the inclination to look beyond the spin and media soundbites for clarity and understanding. Regrettably, while there is majority support for self-determination it appears that some may not wake up from the enveloping nightmare of increasing colonial rule until it is too late and our soon-to-be-lord and master occupies his symbolic castle, Governor’s House in Edinburgh (the former prison representing the incarceration of the Scottish Nation), and fulfils the ultimate goal of Tory politicians in decreeing the dissolution of the Scottish Parliament.

Stan Grodynski, Longniddry, East Lothian

Real danger

The Scotsman is absolutely right to flag up questions about carbon capture and storage (Editorial, 31 July). The cost would be immense and totally without economic benefit. The purpose of this scheme is to reduce the UK's minimal man-made CO2 emissions even further, in order to control the climate. To put things in perspective, the UK's share of global man-made CO2 is less than 1 per cent, only 3.2 per cent of global CO2 is man made, and CO2 makes up only 0.04 per cent of the Earth's atmosphere.

No scientist has ever produced evidence that man-made CO2 is the main cause of climate change today. A “model” on a computer is not evidence; garbage in, more garbage out. Meanwhile there are 12,000 nuclear warheads just waiting to go pop, but clearly “saving the planet” does not extend to that real and present danger.

William Loneskie, Oxton, Lauder, Berwickshire

Let’s go Irish!

Since Humza Yousaf is keen on imitating the Irish citizenship model – along with so many other things – why not just go the whole hog and request an Act of Union with the Emerald Isle? After all, haven’t some in Orkney contemplated throwing their lot in with Norway?

Everyone knows there’s no cost of living crisis in Éire (at all, at all) so Dublin would presumably be willing to blow its new sovereign wealth fund propping up the Continuity SNP’s ever-expanding welfare and public sector expenditure.

And because Scotland would merely be amalgamating with an existing EU member, Brussels must surely waive any awkward re-entry requirements?This new Celtic republic’s flag might be half the Irish tricolour (minus the offending orange bit) incorporating a saltire. As in Ireland, all children here could be required to learn their “ancestral language”, like it or not.

But although certain politicians in the 26 counties would delight in being party to evicting the Trident “menace” from their backyard, Ireland’s neutral Nato partners in Europe might not be so enthusiastic. Indeed, even Joe “the Shamrock” Biden could have some reservations about a Hiberno-Scottish coming together in these dangerous times.

Martin O’Gorman, Edinburgh

Bottled it

The publication of the costs surrounding the axing of the SNP/Greens' Deposit Return Scheme have revealed a truly shambolic picture, with staggering debts in the wake of the demise of the ill-fated company tasked with delivering the bottle and can recycling scheme, Circularity Scotland. Apart from the human cost in the loss of 66 jobs, it seems that debts of £86 million have resulted, with the main player in the project, Biffa, losing £65m.

Additionally, there is the £9m loan from the publicly funded Scottish National Investment Bank. It was a complete burach, with minister Lorna Slater blaming Westminster and everyone but herself for the fiasco. Sadly, it may mean that industry will be loath to take part in future government sponsored schemes if they are likely to be left financially exposed.

Bob MacDougall, Kippen, Stirlingshire

Prudent moves?

I noted with interest the banner on the website of the Scottish Building Society, a society which lends and takes security only on Scottish property: “From 28 July 2023, we’re temporarily withdrawing our mortgage products for new customers. Please check our website for regular updates.”

This seems to go rather further than many lenders' withdrawals of fixed rate loans during the current period of interest rate turmoil. Might this be linked in some way to Patrick Harvie's recent plan to effectively forbid the sale of those properties in Scotland heated by fossil fuel systems? I wonder what other prudent CEOs of lenders might contemplate when faced with an impending impairment of assets pledged as security? Unintended consequences of an SNP/Green policy pronouncement?

Paul Marsden, Lockerbie, Dumfries and Galloway

Brake dance

David Morris (Letters, 29 July) is right that the use of regenerative braking will reduce pollution from brake particles, but disc brakes still have to be used. However, air pollution also comes from tyre wear, road surface wear and resuspension of road dust during on-road vehicle usage, all of which will be a function, inter alia, of the vehicle weight. So EVs with batteries, being heavier that petrol cars, will cause more pollution from non-braking factors.

Steuart Campbell, Edinburgh

Good point

Re: recent reports and articles about the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales. Surely that should read HMS Duke of Rothesay when in Scottish waters!