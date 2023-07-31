Leader: Questions need answers on CCS technology

Funding for infrastructure projects are welcome - but the technology is accused of overpromising and underperfoming

The Scottish Greens have warned that funding for carbon capture and storage at St Fergus near Peterhead must not be used as an 'excuse' by the UK government to grant a licence for the proposed Rosebank oilfield off Shetland. Picture: Andy Buchanan/Getty Images.

Rishi Sunak’s visit to “critical infrastructure projects” in the north east of Scotland has been met with a mixed reaction from political leaders north of the Border.

The SNP’s Westminster group leader Stephen Flynn welcomed the expected announcement by the Prime Minister of funding for the Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at St Fergus, near Peterhead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the SNP’s partners in government, the Scottish Greens, cautioned that carbon capture and storage is “no substitute” for investment in renewables.

An announcement on licensing for the controversial proposed Rosebank oilfield off Shetland is expected after MPs return from recess in September.

The Scottish Greens climate spokesman Mark Ruskell said CCS funding “must not be used as a justification for more North Sea drilling”.

He added: “Carbon capture technology can’t deal with emissions from vehicle engines or gas boilers and it must not be used as an excuse to approve Rosebank or any other new oil and gas field which we cannot afford to burn.”

The Conservatives’ recent victory in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election has been attributed to the party’s opposition to London mayor Sadiq Khan’s planned expansion of the city’s Ultra Low Emission Zone.

Since then, Mr Sunak and his Energy Secretary Grant Shapps have arguably been emboldened to row back on green commitments.

In a newspaper interview yesterday, the Prime Minister said he has ordered a review of low-traffic neighbourhoods, pitching the Conservatives as a pro-motorist party.

The Scottish Greens may be correct in their suspicion that CCS funding for St Fergus could be used as an “excuse” to approve Rosebank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there are questions surrounding CCS. How effectively will we be able to store carbon emissions underground? Can we point to anywhere this technology is performing as envisioned?