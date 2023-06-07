All Sections
Deposit return scheme: Scottish proposals shelved until 2025

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater updates the Scottish Parliament
By Rachel Amery
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:05 BST
Deposit return scheme

Lorna Slater has confirmed Scotland’s deposit return scheme will now not be launched until October 2025.

This comes after the UK Government refused to allow the Scottish Government to go ahead with their plans to include glass.

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater said: “I told parliament yesterday that our scheme cannot proceed as planned.

"The refusal of the UK Government alone to budge on glass makes that obvious.

“As of today it is now clear that we have been left with no other option than to delay the launch of Scotland’s DRS until October 2025 at the earliest based on the UK Government’s current aspirations.”

