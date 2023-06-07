Deposit return scheme

Lorna Slater has confirmed Scotland’s deposit return scheme will now not be launched until October 2025.

This comes after the UK Government refused to allow the Scottish Government to go ahead with their plans to include glass.

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater said: “I told parliament yesterday that our scheme cannot proceed as planned.

"The refusal of the UK Government alone to budge on glass makes that obvious.