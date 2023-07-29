Readers' Letters: Is Yousaf playing identity-based politics by rejecting his Britishness?

First Minister Humza Yousuf said that under his citizenship proposals for an independent Scotland, he “probably” would not keep his British citizenship. He describes himself as “a proud Scottish Pakistani”.

The SNP claim that their nationalism is not identity based, not based on Scottishness, but is a “civic” nationalism based on fairness and social justice. Yousuf is Scottish, British and of Pakistani origin, but he seems to be rejecting his Britishness. Isn’t this identity-based politics?

(Dr) Nick Williams, Auchenblae, Aberdeenshire

Paper dreams

In 2016, as a youthful Humza Yousaf, seen with fellow MSP Angela Constance, was sworn in at the Scottish Parliament in an outfit nodding to his dual heritage as a Scottish Pakistani (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

In the most recent of his taxpayer-funded papers promoting independence, “Building a New Scotland”, Humza Yousaf makes several assumptions about citizenship and Scottish passports post-independence. Let's leave aside that producing the document is in breach of the Scotland Act since the constitution isn't devolved and concentrate on a couple of specifics.

Yousaf is particularly keen to make Scotland seem a more attractive place to work than it is now, and reverse Scotland's stagnant population trends – yet seeks to retain the Common Travel Area, which would grant Scottish citizens the right to work anywhere in the UK. So if you vote for independence and, as widely anticipated, at least a decade of economic upheaval ensues, you'll know that the prospect of working in England offers a safety net in the form of an escape route from Scottish austerity. Yet this will, therefore, likely lead to population decline, particularly amongst younger, mobile, and probably more educated (and much-needed) taxpayers.

Yousaf also assumes that Scotland will join the EU, though two decades of universal rather than targeted benefits have meant that Scotland's deficit is significantly higher than the 3 per cent required by the EU for joining countries. Years of austerity would be required before Scotland could reach the 3 per cent threshold.

Yousaf also envisages Scottish citizens working freely in the EU, yet Scotland's track record of learning European languages is poor, with the number of Higher students studying foreign languages declining year on year; the English language only takes you so far in the mainland European job market.

Of course, Yousaf's “Building a New Scotland” papers are little more than finger in the air hypothesising or rather unsubtle marketing, and we must assume that most of us will treat them with the scepticism they deserve.

Martin Redfern, Melrose, Roxburghshire

Strength needed

Scotland needs a strong Government – and if that entails a return to overall control from Westminster, then so be it!

The SNP/Green alliance has imploded, and there can be no recovery under the latest administration, with Humza Yousaf at the helm. His latest policy paper is even more unclear than the SNP's previous one, especially in the areas relating to the Crown, currency, a hard border, defence and demographic challenges.

What is needed right now is sound Government at Holyrood, and that can only be achieved by instigating an election to determine if the electorate in Scotland really want the status quo to continue. Immediate action in this matter is absolutely essential.

Robert I G Scott, Northfield, Ceres, Fife

Vote losers

There must be an abattoir the size of Hampden to keep Humza Yousaf supplied with all the red meat he throws daily to the pack. I wonder just how much of this stuff the SNP faithful really do swallow.

A £1,000 fine to each person arriving in a private jet? Good luck getting Biden or Trump to cough up that one.

Citizenship and Scottish passports in the event of independence. There’s another three dreams. Mr Yousaf will be handing out voting cards to people who couldn’t point to Scotland on a world map.

The surreal plans of Patrick Harvie to force the replacement of gas boilers with inefficient expensive air source heat pumps. Let’s see how much of the electorate still votes SNP after 75 per cent of them have been plunged into debt to pay for heat pumps without which they can’t sell their homes.

The biggest wind farm in Europe to be built in Shetland. That lovely part of the world is already being blighted by wind turbines and they want to make it worse? No wonder the people there have thoughts of being Norwegian.

Yes Humza, your “government” has so many vote-losing plans that would signal the end for you if they all came to fruition. Keep up the good work and very soon SNP will stand for Stupid National Party.

Ian Balloch, Grangemouth, Falkirk

Tory disasters

With Rishi Sunak and his Tory government falling over themselves to defend and support Nigel Farage over his banking problems, it appears to confirm just how deeply the Conservative Party has been infiltrated by UKIP over the past few years.

It’s just a shame Sunak doesn’t feel as strongly about Partygate, his predecessor’s mendacity, Truss’s honours list, the catastrophic Brexit and the PPE scandal, to name just a few of his government’s disasters.But, then again, he wouldn’t, would he?

D Mitchell, Edinburgh

Moonstruck

While it does seem excessive for the Uists to have a second spaceport (Letters, 27 July), as the first one seems little used, I do have one observation. We may soon find space travel much more popular, at which point these spaceports could become a hub of prosperity for Scotland.

With the strange antics of the governments both north and south of the Border, not to mention the brainstorms of the Mandarin of Cardiff Bay, the prospect of emigration to Mars or the Moon is beginning to look ever more and more attractive!

Ian McNicholas, Ebbw Vale, Wales

Scaremongering

In Brian Monteith’s article (Perspective, 24 July) he encourages the Tories to become more sceptical of green environmental initiatives as a means of electoral success.

As part of his argument he discusses the proposed extension of the Ulez in London, the benefits of which he describes as “ a big lie”.

In fact his argument is filled with half truths. Firstly he conflates Ulez restrictions with introduction of electric vehicles (EV). In fact the majority of petrol cars ( most of those newer than 2006 – or some 90+ per cent) meet the requirements and will experience no charge, the same as EVs.

His “big lie” is that 52 per cent of particulate pollution comes from brakes and wheels. True, but he completely ignores that 48 per cent comes from exhausts and this will be reduced by removing older cars and introducing EVs.

He also uses tortuous logic to suggest that EVs, being heavier, will generate more brake and tyre particulates, ignoring the facility of inertial braking in EVs which generate charge by using the motor, rather than brakes to slow the car.

Also completely ignored is the reduction in generation of CO2, a contributor to global climate change.

Instead he claims that rather than being an environmental initiative this is a cynical attempt at generating a revenue stream, which even he would have to admit would be relatively short-term and reducing as older cars become unroadworthy and are scrapped.

This is another example of scaremongering with falsehoods at a time when the earth is experiencing self-evident examples of climate change through extreme weather events. I would have hoped Mr Monteith would put his mind to how to mitigate this rather than scoring cheap political points.

David Morris, Dalkeith

Kick in teeth

Yet another 2021 SNP manifesto pledge has hit the dust! The restructuring of payments to NHS dentists is leading to an increase in dental charges despite Nicola Sturgeon promising to scrap them.

No one disputes that dentists must be fairly paid to recruit and retain these skilled individuals but the question seems to be about where the money will be coming from. It could come indirectly from central government or directly from the individual seeking treatment.

Humza Yousaf appears to favour the latter, no doubt freeing up more money for independence projects and “special” advisers. Coupled with a planned 20 per cent increase in council tax, it seems that the pockets of hardworking Scots are going to be hit even harder.

Bob MacDougall, ​Kippen, Stirlingshire

