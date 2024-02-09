Readers' Letters: Could Matheson quitting mean end of SNP/Green alliance?

This begs the question of why he waited. He claims it was to “avoid distraction” but the iPad business has been a shadow hanging over the SNP for months. Humza Yousaf has accepted his resignation but he should have insisted upon it earlier as indeed it was a “distraction”.

Now Mr Yousaf has the monumental task of replacing both his health secretary, and his minister for drug-related matters Elena Whitham, who resigned this week. No easy task, and although Kate Forbes's name has been mentioned in an effort to heal the party, either of these roles would do her harm.

Is this the end for the SNP/Green alliance?

Humza Yousaf walks past gathered media following First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament, where he was quizzed over the resignation of health secretary Michael Matheson ahead of a report into an £11,000 bill that was racked up on his parliamentary iPad (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Gerald Edwards, Glasgow

No confidence

It is over a year since Michael Matheson incurred an £11,000 data charge while on holiday in Morocco. The payment out of public funds was only revealed in November 2023, but not via any official statement. The key facts have still not yet been revealed and I am at a loss to understand how the public can have any confidence in current procedures.

David Land, Edinburgh

Traffic tragedy

One notes the recent publication of light-hearted letters regarding the state of the Capital's roads. However, there is a serious point which deserves more attention.

The city's population is constantly being bombarded by the active travel plan; the council's shorthand for moving around the city using any method bar cars. The apparent urgency of implementing these plans is blamed on aspects such as climate change and congestion, with the start on “trials” to close some streets to vehicular traffic as early as summer.

A new north/south tram route is envisaged with scant regard to the experiences of businesses and residents along the route during construction, not to mention the mishandling and cost overrun of the current tram route. All this frenetic activity takes place against a backdrop where, despite claims to the contrary, no significant improvement in the potholed and rutted thoroughfares is evident but where "snagging work” on a newly completed £19 million – and little used – cycleway in the West End is already underway. Consultation on future plans is promised but, as residents in Corstorphine have found, may be of little value in affecting the outcome.

As they constantly point out, current levels of funding create the need for the council to prioritise spending commitments. While any planning process must be forward looking, might one suggest that the council's focus should be on the here and now, directing available funding – in this case on roads – to improving the situation for all road users and not just for the pedestrians and cyclists.

Derek Stevenson, Edinburgh

Nothing to offer

No one is surprised Labour has had yet another U-turn and abandoned its commitment to spending £28 billion a year on green investments to boost the economy as fiscal rules override Labour’s lack of radical policies.

However, they can’t blame fiscal rules for scrapping promises to abolish the House of Lords or strengthening devolution or capping child benefits but not bankers’ bonuses. Labour can’t grow the economy as it remains opposed to rejoining the EU and freedom of movement.

Labour has nothing new to offer Scotland. They could protect Holyrood from future Tory power grabs by devolving powers such as immigration – the current situation is hurting Scotland’s economy and making it much harder to attract overseas workers to fill employment gaps, not least in the hospitality and agricultural sectors.

If Labour really believed in democracy, they would grant Holyrood the powers to hold a referendum on Scotland’s future as well as devolving Employment law and broadcasting to suit our particular needs.

Labour is guilty of taking Scotland for granted as they have failed to promise that our only oil refinery will continue at Grangemouth, or financially support the proposed Rosyth ferry connection to Europe, which will save on unnecessary road travel to ports down south.

The latest STV /Ipsos poll showing support for independence at 53 per cent and the SNP on course to take 40 seats at the Westminster election, compared to Labour’s 12, should act as a wake-up call. This poll also showed that the SNP was the most-trusted party on the economy, health, education and cost of living.

Fraser Grant, Edinburgh

Empty promises

English Labour’s pledge to spend £28 billion – really £20bn since it includes £8bn already spent – is gone in a poof, just like all of Sir Keir Starmer’s other empty promises, er, I mean manifesto pledges.

Their “Green Prosperity Plan” is now just a slogan. £20bn was never going to be enough. It was to be split between home insulation, offshore wind, grid upgrades and establishing GB Energy and a National Wealth Fund.

Not only is the decision economically illiterate, it’s politically inept.

Economics 101 tells you that slashing public investment during a downturn is the worst possible thing to do. The £28bn would easily have paid for itself because it would have stimulated substantial private investment, created jobs and raised tax revenues. A London School of Economics study concluded that an extra 1 per cent of GDP spent on public investment stimulates twice as much private investment, setting off a self-sustaining “growth acceleration.”

In other words, it would have created real wealth for a change, putting human and capital resources to work, adding value to the economy and improving the environment and people’s lives.

Politically, the Tories probably can’t believe their luck, since Starmer has given them an open goal. They’re gleefully sharing the clip of former Blair advisor John McTernan saying, “It’s probably the most stupid decision the Labour Party’s made. “Even the Telegraph can’t believe Labour’s ineptitude.”

Oh, and House of Lords reform and Gordon Brown’s endless promises for a federal constitution to subdue Scotland have both bitten the dust.

The People of Scotland have a choice – stick with the failing UK or take back their nation.

Leah Gunn Barrett

Edinburgh

Bring back techs

May I add my concern to that of Colin McAllister (Letters, 8 February) about the number and quality of today’s students?

The bell-shaped curve of normal distribution of intelligence shows that only a relatively small section of the population have the brain power to attain a university degree. That so many more than that percentage are now obtaining degrees can only be because standards are being lowered, perhaps in order to attract more students and thus protect academic jobs.

This erosion of quality in favour of quantity bodes the nation ill as brainpower is by far our most important national asset and so must not be diluted. Of course everyone who can should gain a desirable economic skillset and our former technical colleges and apprenticeship schemes were ideal for that. We need them restored!

Tim Flinn, Garvald, East Lothian

Grow rugby talent

What do the following rugby players have in common? Richie McCaw, Sam Cane, the Barretts, the Whitelocks, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Zinzan Brooke, David Pocock, Sean O’Brien, Tadgh Furlong, Rory Best, Rob Kearney, CJ Stander, David Sole, John Jeffrey, Doddie Weir, Os du Randt and Bismarck du Plessis?

All were fine players and tough as old boots, but the common denominator is that they were all farmers.

The list, while not exhaustive, highlights the contribution of farmers to the sport. One reason Scotland Rugby is so reliant upon foreign-born players is the demise of farmers’ participation within rugby. Historically, Scottish rugby was the preserve of private schools and Borders clubs. Farmers’ sons were a mainstay of both, 30-plus years ago. Falling farm incomes and spiralling school fees means fewer farmers educate privately. The private school production line no longer exists, and clubs have not taken on the mantle.

Farmers make ideal rugby players: they’re physically large, used to hard knocks, naturally strong, fit and hard working. The SRU does a poor job of harnessing rugby talent within Scottish farming. It needs to integrate rugby clubs with farmers, through schools, Young Farmers Clubs and agricultural colleges. Clubs must do more to attract the best local athletes before receiving SRU funding.

Farmers make ideal professional players because they have guaranteed jobs on retirement. Rugby is a chance for farmers to travel the world, earn a nest egg and retire in their thirties to work the land.

Rugby also helps farmers. Farming has a high incidence of depression and suicide. Friendship groups and physical activity improve mental health. Rugby could be a driver to helping our rural communities.

The SRU must develop talent within Scotland to strengthen sport. Farming is an obvious place to start. It is a win/win for both.

James Downie, Baughurst, Hampshire

